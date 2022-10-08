Title Time: Jacob Perry Wins Modified Racing Series Championship; Ronnie Williams Scores Victory At Thompson

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
racedayct.com
Sunday Driver: Larry Barnett Rides Conservative Style To Sixth Limited Sportsman Title At Thompson
THOMPSON – The king of the Limited Sportsman division at Thompson Speedway put another jewel in his crown Sunday. Larry Barnett, the track’s all-time winningest Limited Sportsman driver, used a ninth place finish in Sunday’s 20-lap feature to clinch his second consecutive track championship and sixth title in the division overall.
racedayct.com
Green With Anger: Odd Whelen Mod Tour Event At Thompson Leaves Ron Silk Irritated With NASCAR
THOMPSON – Sunday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Phoenix Communications 150 at Thompson Speedway played out in a way like few other series events at the track ever have before. After a lap 13 caution the race went green from a lap 16 restart to the checkered flag at...
racedayct.com
Double Up: Mike Christopher Jr. Gets Second World Series Sunoco Mod Win Of The Weekend At Thompson
THOMPSON – It’s fair to say the bulk of the 2022 season has been frustrating for Mike Christopher Jr. with his family owned SK Modified team. But the Wolcott driver used the closing month of the season to create some optimism going to the offseason. He recorded a victory in the second to the last event of the season at Stafford Speedway.
racedayct.com
Tight Whelen Mod Tour Driver’s Championship Battle Heads To Season Finale At Martinsville
THOMPSON – The battle for the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver’s championship will come down to the final event on the big stage at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 28. Sunday’s Phoenix Communications 150 at Thompson Speedway shook up the standings some, with three-time series champion Justin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
racedayct.com
Ronnie Williams Wins Pole In Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying At Thompson
THOMPSON – Ronnie Williams carried a good evening on Friday at Thompson Speedway to quality afternoon back at the track on Saturday. Williams was victorious in the 75-lap Modified Racing Series event Friday on opening night of Sunoco World Series weekend at Thompson. Saturday he keep the good times...
racedayct.com
Breaking News: Current Thompson Speedway Oval Operators Returning For 2023 Season
THOMPSON – RaceDayCT has learned exclusively that the Thompson Speedway oval will be active in 2023 and operated once again by the partnership of Cris Michaud and Tom Mayberry. While all details concerning the 2023 schedule have yet to be solidified, Michaud confirmed to RaceDayCT that he and Mayberry...
racedayct.com
Thompson Notes: Alexander Pearl Wins Wreck Marred SK Light Modified Feature At Sunoco World Series
THOMPSON – Alexander Pearl came out on top of the 25-lap SK Light Modified feature Sunday at the Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway. It was the first feature victory at Thompson for the Salem driver. “We started deep and I just stayed out of the crap,” Pearl said....
racedayct.com
Thompson Notes: Ryan Morgan Grabs Win, Dramatically Close Championship In Late Models
THOMPSON – The drama of the Late Model championship at Thompson Speedway for 2022 was off the track and on the calculator on Friday at the Sunoco World Series. Ryan Morgan of North Franklin scored victory in the 30-lap Late Model feature and he needed every point awarded to him for the win.
RELATED PEOPLE
racedayct.com
Perfect Roll: Late Drama Helps Stephen Kopcik Stay Unbeaten In Sunoco Mods At Thompson In 2022
THOMPSON – Stephen Kopcik isn’t shy about talking about the plan that was put in motion in the offseason when it comes to the Sunoco Modified team he competes for at Thompson Speedway. At its core it was a simple plan to explain. Win every race. And certainly...
racedayct.com
Doug Coby Leads Whelen Modified Tour Practice At Thompson Sunoco World Series
THOMPSON – Doug Coby’s chase for a fourth NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory in 2022 started the right way Saturday at Thompson Speedway. The six-time series champion led the way in practice Saturday for Sunday’s Phoenix Communications 150 at the Sunoco World Series at Thompson. Coby toured...
racedayct.com
Thompson Notes: Matt Swanson Wins In Second SuperModified Start At Sunoco World Series
THOMPSON – Last week Modified racing veteran Matt Swanson got his first try at racing in a Big Block SuperModified. A week later Swanson was celebrating his first career victory in a Big Block SuperModified. Swanson, of Acton, Mass., cruised to victory in the 30-lap New England SuperModified Series...
Mckenzie Quinn becomes first female to score touchdown in Brockton H.S. varsity football history
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Brockton, Friday night lights shone especially bright. A girl on the varsity high school football team became the first female in the program’s 125-year history to score a touchdown. Whoever said girls can’t play football hasn’t seen Mckenzie Quinn. “She is one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worcester native Nick Scola has grand plans for improving his Winnapaug GC in Rhode Island
When Nick Scola grew up on Amherst Street in Worcester, he played golf a few times at Green Hill Municipal Golf Course, but he mostly played tennis on the courts at Newton Square, and he captained the tennis team at Worcester Academy. He admits that back then he never would...
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
NBC Connecticut
Watch: Bear Braves Bee Stings For Some Honey in Somers
Winnie the Pooh famously loved honey, but a bear looking for some honey in Somers ran into trouble Saturday night. Homeowner Michael Bushior said the bear came by to try and get into his beehive but he was able to scare the animal away. About 30 minutes later, the bear...
GoLocalProv
Legal Battle - Gambler in Jail Claims Bally’s Twin River Denied Him Ability to Win $150,000
On one side of a Rhode Island legal battle is John Oliveira — a man who won more than $30,000 in bets at Twin River and claimed that Bally’s Twin River denied him the ability to place additional bets because he was in jail. He said if they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in East Windsor
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in on Route 5 in East Windsor Friday night.
saltwatersportsman.com
Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island
The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
NBC Connecticut
Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers
A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle. Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 9, 2022 edition
Eleanor A. Geiger, estate, and Christopher Romano, representative, to Hector A. Engleton Mendez, 55 Lawnwood St., $250,000. James B. Burgos and Lizsandra M. Burgos to Allison Ulasewich, 30 Washington Ave., $290,000.
Comments / 0