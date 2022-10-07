Read full article on original website
Related
msueagles.com
Hensley Claims Top-10 Finish as Women's Golf Finishes Sixth at Edisto Island
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Backed by a pair of strong performances, Morehead State women's golf finished sixth at the Edisto Island Invitational. The team carded rounds of 296-292-298—886 throughout the three-day event. Olivia Hensley led the Eagles after fashioning rounds of 74-70-71—215, finishing sixth overall. Hensley also...
msueagles.com
Bessler Honored With OVC Setter of the Week Accolade
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- For the 12th time in her career and second time this season, Morehead State's Bridget Bessler has been honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week. Her award marks the 153rd all-time weekly honor from the OVC for the program and fourth this year. Bessler's...
msueagles.com
Piazza Notches Top-5 Finish as Men's Golf Wraps Up at Xavier Invitational
RESULTS (PDF) MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Nolan Piazza fired a third round 70 to propel himself to his second career top-5 finish as men's golf wrapped up at the Xavier Invitational Tuesday. The Eagles carded rounds of 310-300-306—916 throughout the two-day event. Piazza led the team with...
msueagles.com
Volleyball Travels to Tech for Midweek OVC Action
SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's volleyball team will look to carry over momentum from a weekend sweep over Tennessee State into a midweek matchup at Tennessee Tech. The Eagles and Golden Eagles will serve it up at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Ten Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had two players named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday. Overall, 10 players from the Lowcountry were named to the squad that will be led by Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown. The Patriots will be represented...
live5news.com
Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
Hilton Head native directing big-time musical on the Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A girl is getting her chance to stay home and direct a big-time musical on Hilton Head this month. The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina is presenting Little Shop of Horrors all month long. This deviously delicious musical, as the Arts Center describes it, follows a hapless floral assistant, […]
msueagles.com
Soccer Battles to 1-1 Draw with SEMO Sunday
BOX SCORE (PDF) Houck Field hosted a battle between the visiting Morehead State soccer team and host SEMO, as the Eagles and Redhawks both received a point after a 1-1 draw Sunday. Head Coach Chris Fox offered up some thoughts on Sunday's match after the conclusion. "SEMO is a difficult...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
wpde.com
Boeing aircraft that lost wheel lands safely at CHS
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly. The wheel assembly was lost after takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalblackguide.com
Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 3,000 to 10,000 Bottles
Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven all Natural spices that bring out the flavor in everything you cook. Darren grew up eating in his grandmother's kitchen. He recalls on Fridays when his grandma would cook fish and red rice dinners to raise money for the church. People would be lined up to get some of that home-cooked flavor.
holycitysinner.com
9th Annual South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival Being Held on October 15th
On Sunday, August 27th, the community is invited to celebrate all things Jamaica at the South Carolina Reggae Jerk & Wine Festival at Brittlebank Park from 1 pm to 7 pm. Dr. Allan Cunningham, Jamaica Diapora Representative for the South East United States, who will be on his inaugural visit to Charleston.
I-26 widening project in begins in Berkeley County
RIDGEVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state transportation officials began the improvements of a seven mile long stretch of Interstate 26 on Tuesday in Berkeley County. The estimated completion date for the entire project is 2034. “This project is ahead of schedule,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This is a state where we believe […]
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
Charleston City Paper
Stegelin wins major cartooning award for mocking the power
Charleston City Paper cartoonist Steve Stegelin on Saturday won a major national award for cartoon excellence for the style and snark that Charlestonians have come to love for the last 18 years. Stegelin received the “Rex Babin Memorial Award for Excellence in Local Cartooning” at the annual convention of the...
Police investigate vandalism at a waterfront park in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A monument dedicated to first responders was vandalized at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, according to police. Officers responded to the park on Monday in reference to vandalism at the war memorial and first responder bell, both of which appeared to have red spray paint markings on them. One […]
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
Comments / 0