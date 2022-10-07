ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Comments / 0

Related
msueagles.com

Hensley Claims Top-10 Finish as Women's Golf Finishes Sixth at Edisto Island

MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Backed by a pair of strong performances, Morehead State women's golf finished sixth at the Edisto Island Invitational. The team carded rounds of 296-292-298—886 throughout the three-day event. Olivia Hensley led the Eagles after fashioning rounds of 74-70-71—215, finishing sixth overall. Hensley also...
MOREHEAD, KY
msueagles.com

Bessler Honored With OVC Setter of the Week Accolade

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- For the 12th time in her career and second time this season, Morehead State's Bridget Bessler has been honored as the Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week. Her award marks the 153rd all-time weekly honor from the OVC for the program and fourth this year. Bessler's...
MOREHEAD, KY
msueagles.com

Volleyball Travels to Tech for Midweek OVC Action

SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's volleyball team will look to carry over momentum from a weekend sweep over Tennessee State into a midweek matchup at Tennessee Tech. The Eagles and Golden Eagles will serve it up at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The...
MOREHEAD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
City
Morehead, KY
City
Charleston, SC
Edisto Island, SC
Sports
City
Edisto Island, SC
Local
Kentucky Sports
live5news.com

Ten Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had two players named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday. Overall, 10 players from the Lowcountry were named to the squad that will be led by Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown. The Patriots will be represented...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Dwindling attendance leads to proposal for change for Charleston high school

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal to restore Burke High School to its former glory would see it turned into a magnet school. The Charleston County School District 20 Constituent Board floated the idea at the district’s consolidated board meeting on Monday saying the school is unable to provide the same opportunities other high school students have because of dwindling attendance.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
msueagles.com

Soccer Battles to 1-1 Draw with SEMO Sunday

BOX SCORE (PDF) Houck Field hosted a battle between the visiting Morehead State soccer team and host SEMO, as the Eagles and Redhawks both received a point after a 1-1 draw Sunday. Head Coach Chris Fox offered up some thoughts on Sunday's match after the conclusion. "SEMO is a difficult...
MOREHEAD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longwood University#Golf Course#The College Of Charleston#Sports#Women S Golf Looks#Jacksonville University#Usc Upstate#William Mary
kiss951.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World

Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Boeing aircraft that lost wheel lands safely at CHS

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Boeing Dreamlifter aircraft landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport, after losing a wheel assembly. The wheel assembly was lost after takeoff from the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Golf
nationalblackguide.com

Black Chef Makes History, Triples Orders of Soul Food Seasoning Mix, From 3,000 to 10,000 Bottles

Palmetto Blend is a premium seasoning mix that combines the perfect measurements of seven all Natural spices that bring out the flavor in everything you cook. Darren grew up eating in his grandmother's kitchen. He recalls on Fridays when his grandma would cook fish and red rice dinners to raise money for the church. People would be lined up to get some of that home-cooked flavor.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 widening project in begins in Berkeley County

RIDGEVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state transportation officials began the improvements of a seven mile long stretch of Interstate 26 on Tuesday in Berkeley County. The estimated completion date for the entire project is 2034. “This project is ahead of schedule,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This is a state where we believe […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Stegelin wins major cartooning award for mocking the power

Charleston City Paper cartoonist Steve Stegelin on Saturday won a major national award for cartoon excellence for the style and snark that Charlestonians have come to love for the last 18 years. Stegelin received the “Rex Babin Memorial Award for Excellence in Local Cartooning” at the annual convention of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy