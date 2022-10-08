Read full article on original website
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Gary Patterson Caught on Hot Mic After Texas Game Asking About TCU vs. Kansas
The Texas Longhorns smashed the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in their most lopsided win in Red River Rivalry history, but for some, their minds weren’t only in Dallas, but up I-35 in Lawrence, Kansas. That’s where TCU was playing Kansas in a battle between undefeated teams in the Big...
KU football back at No. 19 despite loss to TCU
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a close 38-31 loss to TCU, Kansas has stayed put at No. 19 in the latest AP Poll. The loss was the Jayhawks first of the season. Kansas has the opportunity to get back on track Saturday when they travel to Oklahoma.
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend
It's great to be a sports fan in the state of Texas after a weekend of the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys winning.
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: October 10-16
RED ALERT - IRVING - EB 183 between Loop 12 Walton Walker and Grauwyler Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm - 5 am on Monday, 10/10, traffic will be diverted to the service road.
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
dmagazine.com
Here’s How to Shop at Plano’s Terrific Turkish Grocery
Horizon Market, the Turkish grocery in Plano, is one of the best-kept specialty markets in the Dallas area. It’s loaded with delicious stuff, with imports from across the Middle East and even a small selection of Indian goods. But this medium-sized shop is friendly toward everyone, and next time...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
howafrica.com
Dallas Woman Shot To Death After Beating Male Friend In Basketball Game
A Dallas woman was fatally shot by her male friend after the victim won a pickup basketball game they had played earlier. According to FOX 4, the fatal incident occurred in South Dallas on October 3. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Asia Womack, was shot and killed by her male...
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Could we ask for a better start to fall?!?!
There could be some overnight sprinkles in North Texas on Monday into Tuesday, but most rain chances are to the west. Then, next week, a cold front arrives!
Dallas sports bar among 2022’s best sports bar in America report says
The fall season will see sports bars across the country filled to the brim as football is taking the eyes and ears of sports fans away from anything else going on in their lives.
peoplenewspapers.com
What a Difference Underground Detention Makes
City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
WFAA
Rain to start the week? Here are our chances and timing - and what's next
DALLAS — Early week rain as temps climb. On Wednesday, a front will be moving into the area. Some t-storms are possible along the front Wednesday afternoon into evening, but where those storms form will depend on the speed of the front. Right now, it looks like best chances to see a storm will be east of D-FW, but even in those areas coverage looks low.
