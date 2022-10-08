ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s How to Shop at Plano’s Terrific Turkish Grocery

Horizon Market, the Turkish grocery in Plano, is one of the best-kept specialty markets in the Dallas area. It’s loaded with delicious stuff, with imports from across the Middle East and even a small selection of Indian goods. But this medium-sized shop is friendly toward everyone, and next time...
PLANO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX
Cassius

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

What a Difference Underground Detention Makes

City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rain to start the week? Here are our chances and timing - and what's next

DALLAS — Early week rain as temps climb. On Wednesday, a front will be moving into the area. Some t-storms are possible along the front Wednesday afternoon into evening, but where those storms form will depend on the speed of the front. Right now, it looks like best chances to see a storm will be east of D-FW, but even in those areas coverage looks low.
DALLAS, TX

