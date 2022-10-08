Houston police are reportedly still searching for a small group of men suspected of stealing generators from a local hardware store, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The three suspects, who have not yet been identified, were caught on security camera footage entering a hardware store in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Houston, Texas, on September 16. According to a video from REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, which has since been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the three men pose as customers and enter the hardware store as a pickup truck – later revealed to be driven by an accomplice to the men – backs...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO