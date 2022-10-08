Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspecthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
uhcougars.com
Volleyball Defeats South Florida in Front of Record Crowd
HOUSTON – Having already broken the attendance record once this weekend, hosting 1,173 fans for a thrilling win over No. 23 UCF, the University of Houston volleyball team entered Sunday looking for another conference win in front of dedicated home fans. The Cougars got the win, 3-1, over the South Florida Bulls in front of an even bigger crowd of 1,455 fans, shattering the attendance record the team set than 48 hours prior.
uhcougars.com
Rogers, Tune Earn American Honors
HOUSTON – University of Houston Football senior quarterback Clayton Tune and senior defensive back Jayce Rogers have been named the American Athletic Conference's Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Week respectively, the league office announced Monday. The honors follow Houston's 19-point fourth quarter comeback victory at Memphis on...
uhcougars.com
Soccer Drops Conference Contest Against Tulsa
HOUSTON –The University of Houston Soccer program dropped its second American Athletic Conference match of the season to Tulsa, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis International Complex. "Our group showed resiliency and fight in the second half," Head Coach Jaime Frias said. "I thought we pushed for goals...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston pulls off stunning 4th-quarter comeback, shocks Memphis
Houston rallied from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Memphis and won a game that might have saved tne tenure of head coach Dana Holgorsen. Clayton Tune threw a short touchdown pass to KeSean Carter with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars an unlikely 33-32 win. Houston (3-3) scored 26 points in the fourh quarter and got two huge plays on special teams to contribute to the comeback.
Houston Football Stuns Memphis in Wild Comeback on Friday Night
thevindicator.com
Dayton stings the Yellow Jackets 49-0
DAYTON- In another overall excellent performance, the Dayton Broncos did it again on offense and defense and improved to 5-1 on the season while staying perfect in district on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium with a 49-0 romp of the Galena Park Yellow Jackets on Senior Night.
Port Arthur News
Huge second quarter determines blowout between Memorial, La Porte
LA PORTE – Senior Caleb Goodie put on a show for the Titans, both catching the ball and in the return game, leading Memorial to a convincing 54-34 win over La Porte in District 8-5A Division I action Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. “I thought we made some improvements,”...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
texasstandard.org
WWII veteran’s run-in with police led him to fight to change Houston institutions
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. In the 1940s, Latinos did not hold positions in Houston’s police and fire departments. A World War II veteran named Ernest Eguia, along with hundreds of...
cw39.com
Fight outside north Houston sports bar leads to a man shot, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight outside of a sports bar Sunday night in north Houston led to a shooting that has one person in the hospital, Harris County deputies said. Deputies were called to the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, located at 9501 Airline Drive, near West Mount Houston Road, just after 10 p.m.
cw39.com
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter. But what restaurant in the Lone...
realtynewsreport.com
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
papercitymag.com
Houston Morphs Into a Las Vegas Worthy Scene With a $950,000 Night Full of Showgirls, Glitz and Fake Elvis
Ginni & Jason Endecott, Children's Museum Houston board chair, at the museum Viva La Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design) On this rare night, the guests out glittered the giant disco ball that swirled above the merry throng of 500 that landed in the Corinthian for the annual Children’s Museum Houston gala themed “Viva Las Vegas.” Men and women both took quite seriously the invitation to dress it up Vegas style.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Barbecue Chicken
We understand why barbecue lovers treat a good brisket like a sculpture by Rodin. Smoking a brisket is arduous and takes skill. Ruin it and you’re left with a useless block of stone. But, we’d argue it’s at least as an impressive feat of culinary art when the humble chicken is elevated to masterpiece status. If the Mona Lisa was a chicken, it would be lovingly housed at Gatlin’s BBQ for art aficionados everywhere to enjoy.
Houston Police Hunting For Three Men Suspected Of Stealing Gas-Powered Generators From Hardware Store
Houston police are reportedly still searching for a small group of men suspected of stealing generators from a local hardware store, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The three suspects, who have not yet been identified, were caught on security camera footage entering a hardware store in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Houston, Texas, on September 16. According to a video from REELZ’s On Patrol: Live, which has since been obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the three men pose as customers and enter the hardware store as a pickup truck – later revealed to be driven by an accomplice to the men – backs...
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
KHOU
HOUSTON — Dr. Stephanie Redmond's background and passion is in pharmacy. Her understanding of how prescription medications work (or interact) led Dr. Stephanie to pursue research and expertise in the field of over-the-counter therapies and natural supplements. Her focus has been on hormone-related disorders (i.e. Endocrinology). She fell in love with helping people manage their diabetes and live a healthier life with lifestyle (diet/exercise/stress management/sleep health) and natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals.
papercitymag.com
Inside The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s Dramatic Makeover — A Storied Bayou City Retreat Takes a New Step
The designers of The Houstonian's improved Trellis Spa focused on bringing new bathing therapies out-of-doors in the new hot and cold soaking pools. (Courtesy of The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa) Set upon 27 lush acres in a bucolic setting that feels far removed from the madding crowds of the...
cw39.com
Off-duty security guard shot and killed man who pulled gun on her
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An off-duty apartment complex security guard shot and killed a man who pulled a gun on her while she was waiting for a ride from a convenience store, Houston police said. It happened at the Dude Stop at 8730 Westheimer Road around 2:40 a.m. Monday. The...
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
