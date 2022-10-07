(Warning: This article discusses the Saugus Shooting of 2019.) Underclassmen, as well as some juniors, have been popping bags and bottles to scare the seniors. This issue started during the 2021-2022 school year and still continues to this day. The senior class of 2023 have been faced with traumatic flashbacks and jumpscares as a result. One would think that these students would have a little more empathy towards those affected by the November 14th tragedy and be mindful of anything that could resemble gunshots, but unfortunately that has been proven completely false. Five brave seniors have agreed to talk about these insensitive acts and give those an insight on the impact a pop could make.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO