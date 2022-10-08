Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

Read full article on original website
Louisiana Living: Golden Corral
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Shelley Lynn Corrent and Khisha Harris join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Shelley and Khisha discuss the re-opening of the West Monroe Golden Corral as well as possible employment opportunities at the restaurant. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
Lakeview pushed Winnfield early, but Tigers pull away in second half to start district
CAMPTI – The big play can be a game changer. It normally turns the tide when two high school football teams meet head on via the gridiron. Coming out of the locker room after the first two hard-fought quarters, Lakeview trailed Winnfield by just seven in the District 3-2A.
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington church honors Monroe Police Department during worship service
Foster care workers hold Community Fall Festival in Winnsboro. Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21. 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend. 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend.
Wave of Light: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony to take place in Bastrop on October 15th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 15, 2022, there will be a Wave of Light event in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss. The remembrance ceremony will take place at Morehouse Parish Courthouse Square located at 100 East Madison Street in Bastrop, La. Partners of the event includes the following: Morehouse General Hospital Monroe Metropolitan […]
Man wanted by Monroe Police for several traffic offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 34-year-old Shunderius Damon Brown who is wanted for several traffic charges including Felony Aggravated Flight from an Office, Careless Operation. and Driving Under Suspension. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, be sure to contact […]
Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building behind Cenla Professional Counseling on Jackson Street in Alexandria on the evening of Oct. 10. The Alexandria Fire Department said no one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.
Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
KTVE/KARD selects Kevin Dudley, Jr. as station’s new Digital Manager
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On October 7, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Kevin Dudley, Jr. as the station’s Digital Manager. Kevin comes with a wealth of knowledge and is a major contributor to our newsroom. He is passionate about writing and it really shows in all of his content. I am beyond proud of his accomplishments and […]
ROAD CLOSURE: US 165 south in Morehouse Parish to experience shoulder closure
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, US 165 south in Morehouse Parish, La. will experience shoulder closure south of Bonita, La. between the intersection of Bonne Idee Road and Thomas Road. The closure is due to installing concrete barriers and attenuators next to US 165 south to accommodate construction occurring next […]
U.S. Marshals arrest Texas man wanted by Concordia Parish officials
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - U.S. marshals have arrested a suspected child predator who was wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on June 6, 2022, into an adult suspect. Over the course of several months, the suspect allegedly solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes, CPSO says.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Robert Walker’s Family is Presented with a special “Athlete of the Week” Award
Robert Walker, a junior at NCHS and a member of the Chiefs’ football team who was tragically lost in an accident last week, was honored by the Natchitoches Leadership Through Athletics Committee with a special “Athlete of the Week” award at the downtown riverbank Sunday, October 9. Coach, teacher, and Pastor, Rev Kedrin Seastrunk, gave a superbly moving talk on trusting God’s providence through difficulty. The committee presented the Walker family with their son’s certificate and a football with his photograph and dedication on it. Robert’s mother then thanked the students and teammates who rallied to her family’s side.
Calhoun Makers and Music Tour raising money for park upgrades
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Calhoun Civic Club is hosting a fundraiser to improve West Ouachita Wellness Park. The fundraiser is called the Calhoun Makers and Music Tour. It’s a chance for people to check out area businesses and to make an investment in the future of the park. Calhoun...
South Arkansas residents see growing interest in paramotor flying
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Over the weekend, Union County residents may have noticed parachutes flying on the horizon. Those pieces of equipment may look foreign to some but offer a sky-high experience for some residents in the area who may have never experienced it. Paramotoring allows pilots to take off...
LA State Police - Troop F Cadet Class 102 application deadline approaching
The First West Thrift Store has had a record year of sales and as a result, they have increased their donations to three of the 20 charities they serve. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 10 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed...
Feed Your Soul: Good coffee, food, and shade
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - In Rayville, North of I-20 next to the Sonic, there’s a food truck parked in a lovely shaded spot where you will find T.J. Weed with his coffee and eats truck, HeBrews. “We’re trying to come up with some type of play on words because...
Man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend whose body was found in ditch in Louisiana
HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who disappeared in 2019, according to the Houston Police Department. Carl Frank Tates, 61, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of killing 44-year-old Demetris Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen by her...
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
