Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

Robert Walker, a junior at NCHS and a member of the Chiefs’ football team who was tragically lost in an accident last week, was honored by the Natchitoches Leadership Through Athletics Committee with a special “Athlete of the Week” award at the downtown riverbank Sunday, October 9. Coach, teacher, and Pastor, Rev Kedrin Seastrunk, gave a superbly moving talk on trusting God’s providence through difficulty. The committee presented the Walker family with their son’s certificate and a football with his photograph and dedication on it. Robert’s mother then thanked the students and teammates who rallied to her family’s side.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO