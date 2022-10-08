Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant relocating to city's most talked-about spot
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular downtown Dayton restaurant is relocating to what is viewed as the real hub of downtown. Plus, there are plans for the space it's leaving. Table 33 will move to The Arcade in the spring and owner Charlie Carroll has a new concept...
dayton247now.com
Walk to end Alzheimer's held at Day Air Ballpark
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association hosted its 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raises money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research, and allows the Alzheimer's association to provide free care and support services to local families.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Task Force 1 returning home after Hurricane Ian missions
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 was officially demobilized Sunday morning, and will be returning home after conducting missions in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The 84-member urban search and rescue team rescued a handful of people from situations, evacuated dozens of people...
dayton247now.com
Tour de Gem cycling classic raises money, awareness for local non-profits
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tour De Gem kicked off a series of fundraising cycling routes for area nonprofits on Sunday. The 5th Annual Tour de Gem - Wright Brothers Cycling Classic is a fundraising cycling event for local nonprofits to raise money and bring awareness to their important missions. It is a fun, family-friendly way for cyclists of all ages and abilities to have a positive impact in their community and explore the many gems the Dayton region has to offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
One listed in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to an accident involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. A 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by Felipe Bastida, 51, of Dayton was northbound on Red River West Grove Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a private drive, and was hit by a 1983 Honda Magna driven by David Barga, 27, of Bradford, according to Darke County Sheriff's Office.
dayton247now.com
Support groups hold family mental health and wellness day at Levitt Pavilion
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week, support groups in the Miami Valley gathered to hold its family mental health and wellness day at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday. Sunlight Village Inc., NAMI Montgomery County, Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild, The MarketPlace Movement, and the Healthy Family...
dayton247now.com
Scrap pile fire in West Carrollton still being monitored
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A large fire involving recycled materials on Sunday is still being observed by fire agencies, and now the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating any environmental impacts it may cause. The fire happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Cohen Recycling, on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. In total,...
dayton247now.com
DeWine orders flags lowered for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host a virtual broadcast to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Shelby County man flown to hospital after two vehicle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday. The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. on State Route 66 in Loramie Township, Shelby County, north of Russia Versailles Road, according to a news release. A 2003 Ford F-250 traveling northbound drove...
Comments / 0