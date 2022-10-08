DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tour De Gem kicked off a series of fundraising cycling routes for area nonprofits on Sunday. The 5th Annual Tour de Gem - Wright Brothers Cycling Classic is a fundraising cycling event for local nonprofits to raise money and bring awareness to their important missions. It is a fun, family-friendly way for cyclists of all ages and abilities to have a positive impact in their community and explore the many gems the Dayton region has to offer.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO