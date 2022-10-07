Read full article on original website
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rehabilitation Services Statesville open
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department. The new location, Rehabilitation Services Statesville, is now open at 1424 Fern Creek Drive, Suite B. The team will consist of Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, certified DN; assistant director of Rehabilitation Services Leslie Tron, MBA; Jill...
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Critical need for plasma donations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the healthcare community continues to recover from the pandemic, some patients with immunodeficiencies are still feeling its impact. That’s because COVID-19 caused plasma donations to go down, and there is now a critical shortage. It is literally liquid gold. “Plasma is the component of...
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
parentherald.com
North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere
North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
Where are the Charlotte region’s top-rated high schools
CHARLOTTE — Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw was ranked by Niche.com as the top public high school in the Charlotte area for another year. That Union County school was one of seven public high schools here to land a spot in the national ranking. In this roundup, CBJ...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
We need to honor Statesville's Doris Betts
Today, let me tell you about a sometimes-overlooked local writer. Born on a farm a few miles out from Statesville on June 4, 1932, Doris June Waugh was the daughter and only child of William E. and Mary Ellen Freeze Waugh, who were textile mill workers. The Waughs later moved to town and lived at 233 Kelly St.
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
corneliustoday.com
Weekly calendar Oct. 10-16: Laketoberfest, Balloonfest, candidates forums, music and more
Here’s highlights of what is going on around Lake Norman this week.. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. Noon – 4 pm | Tuesday-Friday. 10am – 2pm | Saturday. Local artists’ work on display at Mooresville Arts Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville.
‘Nothing like it’: North Carolina mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
iredellfreenews.com
The Missing Photo: Descendants of former county manager donate family heirloom to Iredell County
Tucked away for quite some time in a little corner of Iredell County history was a missing photograph with its own history. Don Stevenson Jr. took “the missing photograph” of his father, Don Stevenson Sr., when he was county manager around 1948. “This photograph was made for a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
qcnews.com
Swimming Advisory issued after 900 gallons of sewage possibly spilled into part of Lake Norman
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water. Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The...
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
Shuttered west Charlotte motel gets renovated to help families with affordable housing
CHARLOTTE — Four months after a west Charlotte motel shuttered its doors and forced people out is now transforming into a nonprofit with the same mission. Southern Comfort Inn along Tuckaseegee Road plans to give families an affordable place to live. Manager Traci Canterbury Jones said during the height...
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
