New Jersey Globe
Joe Parisi, former Englewood Cliffs mayor, dies at 62
Joseph C. Parisi, Jr., a Democrat who served as mayor of Englewood Cliffs from 2008 to 2015, died on October 6. He was 62. He had served as chairman and CEO at the Otterstedt Insurance Agency, as a director of ConnectOne Bank, and as a trustee of Holy Name Hospital.
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
insidernj.com
Pro-Choice Advocates Rally in Montclair Ahead of Midterm Election
MONTCLAIR – Alert to the coming November 8th election and the implications of a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, pro-choice advocates this morning rallied here in front of City Hall. Sponsored by Blue Wave NJ, the “March to ROEvember” for women’s reproductive rights featured a coalition of more than 35 organizations including the People’s Organization For Progress.
Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something
It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
RED BANK: STILL NO VOTE ON SALERNO PLAN
Salerno attorney and former mayor Ed McKenna challenged testimony by a planner for the owner of the nearby Station Place apartments. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The planner’s attorney termed McKenna’s aggressive approach a “preposterous rant.”. An elevation showing the Monmouth Street side of...
News 12
Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation
In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
Redeveloper seeks to subdivide 44-acre lot on Constable Hook
The Bayonne Planning Board is set to hear two applications at its October 11 meeting, according to its posted agenda. One application seeks to subdivide a large industrial lot, and the other looks for approval of a proposed six-story building uptown. Da Noi Residence Urban Renewal, LLC is proposing a...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
3 New Jersey companies are on the ‘Most Loved Workplace’ list
In the era of the “Great Resignation” and quiet quitting, Newsweek and Best Practices Institute compiled their “Most Loved Workplace” list, and three New Jersey companies made it into the top 100. According to the article, they set out to find:. Do workers truly love and...
PhillyBite
The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey
- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Historic NJ restaurant for sale — this could be your opportunity
It’s always the worst hearing that a Jersey classic has closed its doors. I often wonder if the restaurants had the opportunity to be saved and what will be done with the building next. Mother’s Ale House & Grill in Wayne shut down almost two months ago, and the...
High-end pizzeria and cocktail lounge to open at N.J. train station
An upscale pizzeria and cocktail bar is set to open at a New Jersey train station. Bernardsville’s own Ristorante MV will soon bring Neapolitan pizza and drinks to Bernardsville Station. The Bernardsville Borough Council recently approved plans to bring Pizzeria Tâton by MV, a concept operated by Ristorante MV,...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
$176M Revamp Of Hoboken Waterfront Under Way (NEW PHOTOS)
After more than 15 years, work has begun on the Hoboken waterfront's revitalization project. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared new renderings of project costing $176 million in state funding, and called it a "long time coming." Hoboken Connect will bring commuters a new bus terminal, rehabilitate the first and second...
Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Newark, NJ to Niagara Falls
Get ready for the ultimate back-to-nature adventure on the road trip from Newark, NJ to Niagara Falls. See rivers, valleys and the Catskill Mountains, to stunning lakes, waterfalls and history-rich cities full of great landmarks and museums, all sprinkled along the way to the falls. The 400-mile road trip from...
