Summit, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Joe Parisi, former Englewood Cliffs mayor, dies at 62

Joseph C. Parisi, Jr., a Democrat who served as mayor of Englewood Cliffs from 2008 to 2015, died on October 6. He was 62. He had served as chairman and CEO at the Otterstedt Insurance Agency, as a director of ConnectOne Bank, and as a trustee of Holy Name Hospital.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
insidernj.com

Pro-Choice Advocates Rally in Montclair Ahead of Midterm Election

MONTCLAIR – Alert to the coming November 8th election and the implications of a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, pro-choice advocates this morning rallied here in front of City Hall. Sponsored by Blue Wave NJ, the “March to ROEvember” for women’s reproductive rights featured a coalition of more than 35 organizations including the People’s Organization For Progress.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: STILL NO VOTE ON SALERNO PLAN

Salerno attorney and former mayor Ed McKenna challenged testimony by a planner for the owner of the nearby Station Place apartments. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The planner’s attorney termed McKenna’s aggressive approach a “preposterous rant.”. An elevation showing the Monmouth Street side of...
RED BANK, NJ
News 12

Manasquan Inlet Tug of War raises thousands for Make-A-Wish Foundation

In conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, thousands will participate in a series of tugs of wars across the nearly 500-foot-wide Manasquan Inlet. Additionally, participants are in for a day of live music, food and drinks. Team registrations support both the recreation departments for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, as well as raising funds for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War has raised nearly $100,000 since 2018.
MANASQUAN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Jersey

- New Jersey has several luxurious bed and breakfasts. Some offer free WiFi, free parking, and whirlpool tubs. The private bathrooms are perfect for soaking in after a long day exploring the state. In addition, bed and breakfasts offer personalized service and luxurious amenities. Whistling Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

$176M Revamp Of Hoboken Waterfront Under Way (NEW PHOTOS)

After more than 15 years, work has begun on the Hoboken waterfront's revitalization project. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared new renderings of project costing $176 million in state funding, and called it a "long time coming." Hoboken Connect will bring commuters a new bus terminal, rehabilitate the first and second...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Tri-Town News

Additional roads in Jackson scheduled for paving and improvements

JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have released the names of numerous additional local roads that are scheduled for paving and improvements this fall. The entire lengths of the following township roads will be resurfaced in the upcoming weeks: High Street, Green Valley Road, Denmark Lane, South Boston Road, Indiero Road, Brentwood Road, Lenape Trail, Chandler Road, Feather Lane, Kacie Lynn Court, West Pleasant Grove, Kevin Court, Cypress Avenue, Gail Chamber Road, Sams Road, Kitay Court, Cobain Road, Chief Showell Drive and Metedeconk Trail. Road repair work will take place on the entire length of Derose Lane, according to a press release from the municipality.
JACKSON, NJ
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Newark, NJ to Niagara Falls

Get ready for the ultimate back-to-nature adventure on the road trip from Newark, NJ to Niagara Falls. See rivers, valleys and the Catskill Mountains, to stunning lakes, waterfalls and history-rich cities full of great landmarks and museums, all sprinkled along the way to the falls. The 400-mile road trip from...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

