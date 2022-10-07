After what has been a rough launch for Overwatch 2, the game is set to undergo emergency maintenance which will see the game taken offline for a short amount of time. In a post to social media, Blizzard shared that the game will be unavailable for the next hour as maintenance takes place, however, no specifics were given as to what this will include — though fans are hoping for it to fix the current character issues.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO