Podraza Named Big Ten Setter of the Week for the Third Time this Season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten announced its weekly women’s volleyball awards on Monday. Senior setter Mac Podraza was named Big Ten Setter of the Week for the second-consecutive week and the third time this season. Podraza averaged 11.00 assists per set last week as the Buckeyes beat...
Final Stretch of B1G Season Starts at Michigan Tuesday
Ann Arbor, Michigan — U-M Soccer Field (2,200) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State (6-1-4, 1-1-1) begins the final stretch of the season at Michigan (3-6-3, 1-3-1) Tuesday when the Buckeyes face the Wolverines at U-M Soccer Field in Ann Arbor. The Big Ten Network will televise the game with first touch set for 7 p.m. Ohio State has five games remaining in the regular season, all in Big Ten Conference play.
Buckeyes Beat Wildcats in Four Sets, Improve to 5-1 in Big Ten Play
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-5, 5-1 B1G) beat RV Northwestern (13-5, 2-4 B1G) in four sets (21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15) on Sunday afternoon at home as Covelli celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Northwestern held off Ohio State’s push in the first set...
C.J. Stroud Claims Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After throwing for 361 and a school record-tying six touchdown passes on Saturday on a windy day in East Lansing, quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning. WATCH: C.J. Stroud Highlights vs. Michigan State.
Charley’s Pair of Goals Leads Ohio State to a 7-1 Win at Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team won its season-best fourth consecutive game on Sunday, defeating Ohio, 7-1, at Pruitt Field in Athens. The Buckeyes improve to 7-5 on the season while Ohio is 5-7. The Short Story. Senior Sarah Charley scored twice and added an assist...
Matthews Tallies Two Goals in Buckeyes’ Home-Opener Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State, 5-2, in front of a packed crowd at the OSU Ice Rink on Friday night. The Buckeyes (3-0-0, 3-0-0 WCHA) notched their first power play goal of the year and saw nine point scorers in the game one matchup against the Huskies (2-1-0, 0-1-0 WCHA).
Buckeyes Prevail in Five Over No. 13 Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-5, 4-1 B1G) beat No. 13 Penn State (13-3, 2-3 B1G) in a dramatic five-setter (25-17, 25-15, 25-27, 22-25, 15-11) on Friday evening in front of a sold-out Covelli crowd. This was Ohio State’s first home conference match of the season.
