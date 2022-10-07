Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?
Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com
Recognize Your Relationship Patterns
Romance and sexual passion are connected in a very real way to the deepest patterns of your childhood, those relationship patterns that you experienced with your mother and father from the earliest stages of childhood development. Parental bonds. The way your parents cared for and bonded with you, as well...
psychologytoday.com
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
NYLON
Ask A Witch: The Truth About Love Magic
True divine unions are orchestrated by spirit, often far before we become consciously aware of it. The path along the way can be rocky for some, and coming into alignment with what you’re truly looking for takes immense discernment. As with any life concern, people sometimes seek magical solutions to their trials and tribulations. In this era of social media oversaturation, plenty of misguided information is spread on huge platforms, much of which is far removed from a grounded magical and spiritual practice. Most seasoned spiritual guides won’t be found on TikTok.
What Do You Define as Love?
We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly. Love is a feeling that you experience deep inside your soul and that you are unable to articulate to anyone.
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
"I Did The Opposite": People Are Revealing Realistic Dating And Safety Tips That First-Time Daters Should Follow At All Costs, And I Appreciate Their Honesty
"This will save time on meeting with people."
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
The Myth of Sisyphus: Life Lessons from His Punishment in Today’s Life
Vector silhouette of Sisyphus with a big stone carried over his head.Licensable image under Public Domain via freesvg.org. In this article, we will be visiting an old tale that perhaps you heard before but maybe never took it to heart. We’re going to talk about “Sisyphus”. Let’s get ready to conquer the world and carry even the heaviest burdens with resilience, but what does building resilience look like? We’ll illustrate that in this article with a famous story, the one of Sisyphus, found in a 1942 philosophical essay written by the French philosopher, author, and journalist Albert Camus.
psychologytoday.com
3 Dating Myths Debunked
Dating can be challenging, and buying into myths about dating makes it even more stressful. Often, believing in dating myths can be an avoidance strategy. To move toward your goals, focus on what you value, not what you fear. Let's face it; it's not easy if you are single and...
