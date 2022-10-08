ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Pursuit Institute, Conner Prairie & INDEX show 250 students they all have places in manufacturing

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council

The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
WESTFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noblesville, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
City
Economy, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Hamilton County, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Business
Hamilton County, IN
Education
City
Noblesville, IN
Noblesville, IN
Business
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.

The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Clay superintendent earns state award

Congratulations to Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford, who has been named the District 5 Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. Dr. Beresford was selected by his peers for his professionalism, communications, community involvement and leadership demonstrated over the past year.
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Advanced Manufacturing#Manufacturing Companies#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#The Pursuit Institute#Creekside Middle School#Legacy Christian School
readthereporter.com

Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory

The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers

On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!

MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

My passion for lifting

The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Everybody has topics that fascinate us in our lives: things we enjoy watching, learning, or even doing. For some, these topics include playing a sport, tinkering with things, or playing video games.
SHERIDAN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warming up in Indiana to start the week!

INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy