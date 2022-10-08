Read full article on original website
Related
lootpress.com
Bride of Christ: a novel about sin and redemption from a writer who hopes to change the world…
Some readers might interpret Vincent Sweeney’s novel “The Bride of Christ” as an expression of common social problems; others might see it as a testament to his faith in Christianity. Whatever the interpretation of the work, one thing is for sure: the author has made a statement...
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
People share their own 'ghost stories' that made them believe in the paranormal
Spooky entertainment for believers and cynics alike.
Vanessa Hudgens To Star In A Documentary About Her Spiritual Witchcraft Journey
Vanessa Hudgens shares her passion for the supernatural realm with the living world. “The Princess Switch” actor will star in a new unscripted movie alongside her best friend, musician GG Magree, about exploring witchcraft, Variety reported on Friday. The film is currently in post-production, and it’s being shopped around.
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
The Midnight Club May Have Subtly Revealed The Identity Of Those Ghosts
There are a ton of mysteries to unravel in The Midnight Club, but strangely, one of the biggest questions didn’t really get a clear answer in the end. Throughout the new horror show, a pair of ghosts haunt the Brightcliffe Hospice, appearing as an elderly man and an elderly woman. Fans were expecting to discover the truth behind these phantasms, but many viewers were still left wondering who the Brightcliffe ghosts are after watching The Midnight Club’s finale. However, that final episode may have contained a clue about these spirits, and this theory sounds legit.
People Who Married Their High School Sweethearts Get Honest About How Their Relationships Turned Out
"It wasn't as easy as it would have been if we had waited until we matured as individuals."
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Trapped 13’ on Netflix, in Which the Kids Trapped in the Tham Luong Cave Share Their Story
Netflix documentary The Trapped 13: How We Survived the Thai Cave takes a slightly different approach to the uplifting saga of the 2018 Tham Luong cave rescue – an uplifting saga that desperately needs a different approach, since it’s only the latest of several movies about this near-tragedy (three in the last year alone). Unlike the other, higher-profile films, Thai director Pailin Wedel (Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice) tells the story from the viewpoint of some of the trapped boys, emphasizing their experiences over those of the many people who came to their aid. Note: There have been more movies and TV series made about this story than years that have passed since it happened. So inevitably, this new documentary is mostly derivative, but ultimately worthy for its perspective alone.
GennaRose Nethercott uses folklore to explore a painful, and personal, history
A new novel reimagines Baba Yaga — a crone figure in Slavic folklore — as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European town during a time of pogroms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Breaks Down Hetty’s Mission to Relieve Her ‘Pent Up Energy’ in Season 2
Hetty is learning to let loose on Season 2 of “Ghosts.” During Thursday’s episode, Rebecca Wisocky’s character is introduced to the joys of sexual exploration when Flower (Sheila Carrasco) teaches her that she can find pleasure in the broken dryer at Woodstone Mansion. The story is...
Fiction: The Sniffle Tune. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
71 Thoughts I Had While Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 8
"Well, that's one way to settle this argument."
How Not to Trap a Raccoon: a Nick Offerman Confession
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A dead possum. Damn my eyes. I had gone through all of that rigmarole and trial and error with my cage trap, doing my damnedest to humanely relocate a bothersome raccoon, and this is what I get. Although I bear no particular love for possums—they are among the creepiest mammals around—my heart was in my throat as I considered how best to dispose of this one’s corpse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
Ode To Victor Hugo-78 the Miserable jesus Christ Poem by Freeyad Ibrahim
Inspired by the Poet: (Freeyad Ibrahim) A cannonball travels only two thousand miles an hour. Such is the superiority of Jesus Christ over Napoleon. The holy law of Jesus Christ governs our civilization. But it does not yet permeate it. The merciful precepts of Christ will at last suffuse the...
Comments / 0