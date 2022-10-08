ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Current Publishing

Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
readthereporter.com

Carmel Clay superintendent earns state award

Congratulations to Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford, who has been named the District 5 Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. Dr. Beresford was selected by his peers for his professionalism, communications, community involvement and leadership demonstrated over the past year.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Who’s your next great hire?

As part of a celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability, Abound, OneZone Chamber, and BraunAbility will hold a workshop for Carmel businesses on benefits of hiring people with disabilities. The workshop will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers

On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.

The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

OPHS holds Expungement Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people started the process of having their criminal records cleared at the Re-entry Steps to Expungement Fair on Saturday. "It's hard to find jobs. When I fill out applications, I don't know what to put, what not to put. It's just a very big obstacle that sucks," Amanda Weliever said.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

City warns employees about computer hack of public housing agency

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost 24 hours after FOX59 News exclusively reported that the Indianapolis Housing Agency was the target of a ransomware attack, Indianapolis city employees have finally been told of the hack and advised to maintain email security vigilance. IHA officials admit that as early as Monday of this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Looking to rebuild, Ukrainian mayor visits Noblesville hospital

A Ukrainian mayor with an eye toward rebuilding his city toured Riverview Health’s cancer unit in Noblesville on Friday. Noblesville Communications Director Emily Gaylord said the visit to Riverview by Serhiy Sukhomlyn, the mayor of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, was not announced in advance for security reasons. Sukhomlyn only visited the hospital and no other places in the city, Gaylord said.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel vet clinic offering free first-time pet wellness exams

Woodland Animal Hospital in Carmel is offering free wellness exams for a pet’s first visit. With the rise of pet ownership over the last few years, Woodland has seen veterinary care and appointment availability finally even out to pre-pandemic levels, freeing up space for new pets on the schedule. Between open appointments and a new Doctor of Veterinary Medicine recently starting, Woodland’s Hospital Administrator Amy Holland saw a perfect opportunity to be of service to the community, as well as meet new pets.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!

MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
FISHERS, IN
indypolitics.org

Voters Mixed on a Hogsett Third Term

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows voters with mixed feelings on a possible third term for Mayor Joe Hogsett and a majority focused on crime and local infrastructure. Just 35 percent of voters believe Mayor...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
GREENWOOD, IN

