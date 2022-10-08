Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Woodland Animal Hospital in Carmel is offering free wellness exams for a pet’s first visit. With the rise of pet ownership over the last few years, Woodland has seen veterinary care and appointment availability finally even out to pre-pandemic levels, freeing up space for new pets on the schedule. Between open appointments and a new Doctor of Veterinary Medicine recently starting, Woodland’s Hospital Administrator Amy Holland saw a perfect opportunity to be of service to the community, as well as meet new pets.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO