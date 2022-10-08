Read full article on original website
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
Three Carmel school board candidates pledge to give their stipends back to teachers
Carmel Clay School Board candidates Jenny Brake, Dr. Adam Sharp, and Greg Brown announced Thursday that if elected, each of them will donate their school board member stipend to Carmel Clay teachers for use in enhancing the academic experience for their students. There is no denying that teachers spend money...
Noblesville voter: Forgey & Haberman are leaders we need on the school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Noblesville voter: Proven leaders are the future for the school board
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
Pursuit Institute, Conner Prairie & INDEX show 250 students they all have places in manufacturing
The Pursuit Institute hosted its inaugural student event, Advanced Manufacturing Day, on Friday with middle school robotics club students from three different schools. Approximately 65 students visited Conner Prairie to learn about the history of manufacturing, followed by a visit to INDEX Corporation’s Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) 2022 event in Noblesville. Schools participating included Creekside Middle School, Carmel; Hamilton Heights Middle School, Arcadia; and Legacy Christian School, Noblesville.
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers
On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Keynote speaker Fishers Fire Lt. Brandon Anderson shares tragedy to hope & employment testimony. The Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities (WMCD) welcomes Lieutenant Brandon Anderson of the Fishers Fire Department to kick off its first National Disability Employment Awareness event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Grand Park Event Center.
Illness forces Westfield school to switch to e-learning
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Children at one Westfield Washington elementary school will have an e-learning day Friday after an illness affected a large number of students and staff. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Westfield Washington Schools wrote, “Over the past two days a large number of Oak Trace Elementary School students and staff began exhibiting symptoms of an illness with common symptoms of vomiting and upset stomach.”
Who’s your next great hire?
As part of a celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability, Abound, OneZone Chamber, and BraunAbility will hold a workshop for Carmel businesses on benefits of hiring people with disabilities. The workshop will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at...
Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.
The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
Local Democrats to hold meet & greet at Carmel VFW
The Hamilton County Democratic Party will hold a candidate meet and greet for all Democratic candidates on the ballot in Hamilton County. This will be a social event where the public will have a chance to meet candidates running in their district. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on...
Pride of Westfield makes it to finals
The Pride of Westfield had an incredible weekend at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Louisville, Ky. This was their first ever Bands of America competition. They made finals and placed ninth among competitors with long lists of national championship awards. Congratulations to Band Director Andrew Muth and to all the talented student musicians and guard members.
Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory
The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
Westfield’s Cole Ballard powers victory over Fishers
FISHERS – The No. 10 Westfield Shamrocks defeated the No. 8 Fishers Tigers 28-17 with strong play from senior quarterback Cole Ballard in a Hamilton County showdown Friday night. In the first half, both teams exchanged body blows with each defense stepping up with early three and out drives....
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
