Read full article on original website
Related
msuspartans.com
Spartan Men's Soccer Grounds Gaels, 2-1, On Rainy Tuesday Night
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's soccer got early goals from Will Perkins and Jack Beck on the way to a 2-1 Victory for MSU over visiting Saint Mary's in a non-conference match Tuesday night at a wet and rainy DeMartin Stadium. Michigan State wrapped up its non-conference action...
msuspartans.com
MSU Ends Non-Conference Action Against Saint Mary's Tuesday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer returns home to end non-conference action, hosting Saint Mary's on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium. Zach Surdenik and Michael Markoch will be on the broadcast for BTN StudentU. The Spartans had their three-game unbeaten streak come to an...
msuspartans.com
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women's program record...
msuspartans.com
Field Hockey Knocks Off Ball State on the Road
MUNCIE, Ind. - Led by midfielder Merel Hanssen and forward Lulu Fulton, Michigan State field hockey topped Ball State, 5-3, in a nonconference road matchup Sunday afternoon at the Ball State Briner Sports Complex. Michigan State moves to an even 6-6 overall (0-5 B1G) on the season with the win....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msuspartans.com
Spartans Denied by #11 Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State volleyball team was defeated in conference-play on Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 11-ranked Minnesota 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-14) in front of a strong crowd at the Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State (10-7, 1-5 B1G) welcomed fifth-year Zoe Nunez and senior Emma...
msuspartans.com
Baris Advances to Consolation Semifinals at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. - Michigan State men's tennis freshman Ozan Baris wrapped up play at the ITA Men's All-American Championships Saturday afternoon after advancing to the consolation semifinals. Baris, who began play on Monday, Oct. 3, knocked off six ranked opponents during his run. Baris' wildcard entry into the tournament entered...
Comments / 0