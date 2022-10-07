ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

bceagles.com

BC Comes Up Short Against Notre Dame

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College lost to Notre Dame 1-3 on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles lost by scores of 29-27, 25-21 and 25-23. BC now moves to 13-7 on the season and 1-5 in the ACC while Notre Dame improves to 7-9 overall and 2-4 on the conference.
LAWRENCE, MA
bceagles.com

Boston College Drops Primetime Tilt vs. No. 5 Clemson

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College fell, 31-3, on Saturday night at home against #5/5 Clemson in the annual Red Bandanna Game, presented by Empower. Phil Jurkovec finished the game completing 19-of-40 passes for 188 yards. He completed passes to seven different receivers, led by Zay Flowers' eight catches for 75 yards. Jaelen Gill and Pat Garwo each logged three catches on the night.
CLEMSON, SC
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project

Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
BOSTON, MA

