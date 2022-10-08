Read full article on original website
North Dakota shuts down Holy Cross
No. 3 North Dakota struck four times in the first period to jump out in front and never look back in a 6-0 opening win over Holy Cross Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena. Jackson Blake scored his first career goal on the power play of the opening frame before Mark Senden cashed in just 17 seconds later to double the lead.
NOTES: UND aims for opening weekend sweep
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Following a 6-0 victory on opening night, No. 3 North Dakota goes for the weekend sweep over Holy Cross on Saturday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
UND, KC play to 1-1 draw
KANSAS CITY, MO. – The University of North Dakota soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at Durwood Soccer Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Fighting Hawks posted yet another result in league play, moving into a tie for fourth place in the Summit League standings with eight points and a 2-2-2 record. UND is two points clear of North Dakota State in seventh place, who would be the first side out of the six-team postseason.
UND rallies to defeat Youngstown
Tyler Hoosman’s 14-yard touchdown run put North Dakota ahead and Cole Davis’ punt-block score gave the Fighting Hawks a cushion they would need as they rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Youngstown State 35-30. Hoosman scored with under 10 minutes left for a 28-24 lead for UND (4-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Just over a minute later, Penguins punter Paddy Lynch couldn’t handle the snap and Cole blocked his kick and returned it to lead by 11. Youngstown State’s Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 4-yard run with 5:49 remaining to trail by five after a two-point pass attempt failed.
Fighting Hawks Drop Match to Golden Eagles 1-0
TULSA, Okla. – North Dakota soccer fought hard in a tough game but fell to Oral Roberts 1-0 on Friday evening from Tulsa. The Fighting Hawks fought hard against the Golden Eagles, but the first half saw neither team break through as they sought the first tally. The tussle for the lead continued in the second half, but it was the host who tallied the lone goal of the game in the 85th minute to take the 1-0 victory.
Molly Yeh headlines Bernie’s opening in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — Hundreds packed the new Bernie’s restaurant in Grand Forks to meet Food Network’s Molly Yeh at her book signing!. Fans came with books on hand as the line wrapped around the exterior and everyone got to share a quick moment. Yeh...
Driver cited after beet truck rolls
Grand Forks - A man was hurt in a beet truck rollover in Grand Forks County yesterday morning. The State Patrol says 37-year old Thor Dahl of Houston, Texas was leaving a field southwest of Grand Forks and was heading to a sugar beet pile in Reynolds when he rolled his semi. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
IRISHMAN SHANTY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING OWNERSHIP WITHIN THE GREGG FAMILY
The Irishman’s Shanty has been a part of Crookston since 1945 and a place many have gone for food, drinks, and celebration. During that time, it has gone through many different owners, and the Shanty is currently in the works of having a new one. The Shanty has been...
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
Crews cleaning up after beet truck rolled south of Crookston
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on scene after a beet truck rolled on Highway 75 this afternoon. Officials say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday south of Crookston. No injuries were reported in the crash. It’s unclear what led to the crash and officials say it’s still...
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Youngren: "Over half of my career has been spent prosecuting violent crime"
(Cass County, ND) -- A candidate for Cass County State's Attorney is says he will be tougher on violent crime if elected to the position this November. Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Ryan Younggren joined WDAY Midday to speak on his campaign. He spoke about his increased prosecution of violent crime as an Assistant State's Attorney, his thoughts on a measure that is looking to legalize recreational marijuana across the state, and more. He says the State's Attorney's office needs to do more when it comes to keep violent crime down.
Cass County Sheriff candidate Mathew King says he's not connected to anonymous "Code 4 Media"
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff's candidate Mathew King says he has nothing to do with an entity known only as "Code 4 Media". Through an open records request, the entity asked the sheriff's department to release details of an internal investigation having to do with a lieutenant who shared a nude photo of himself with a colleague. Sheriff Jahner released the records to local media earlier this week.
Alvarado Man Charged with Stealing More Than $100k of Property
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a burglary report from rural Warren made on Monday. Christopher Arnet Wilson, 42, of Alvarado has been charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the report, more than $100,000 of property was reported stolen.
