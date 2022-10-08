Read full article on original website
ESPN
WWE Extreme Rules: Riddle stuns Rollins, Belair retains and Bray Wyatt returns
Matt Riddle's feud with Seth Rollins has grown personal and bitter, so WWE unveiled a new steel structure to settle the score with The Fight Pit, modeled after an MMA cage, with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special-guest referee. Riddle is a former UFC fighter, so he...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Credits Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson For ‘Stepping Up’ in AEW
Tony Khan says that Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson have all “stepped up” as leaders and performers in AEW as of late. Khan spoke with DAZN for a new interview and talked about how the three have helped in a big way recently, both in the ring and backstage as leaders. You can see the highlights below:
Rhea Ripley Hits Con-Chair-To On Beth Phoenix, Scarlett Brings Pepper Spray, And More | Fight Size
Here is your post-WWE Extreme Rules fight size update for Saturday, October 8, 2022. - Prior to the show kicking off, WWE treated those in attendance to a first look at the WrestleMania 40 logo. - The night's first match saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium in a Good Old...
wrestlinginc.com
Massive Update On Jon Moxley's AEW Contract
Fans hoping for a Shield reunion will have to keep waiting. Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is staying with Tony Khan's promotion for at least another five years. The news was announced Friday via a press release issued by AEW, which noted that Moxley's responsibilities with AEW will be expanding "to include mentoring and coaching talent." Furthermore, Moxley will henceforth work exclusively for AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. It's unknown if the new contract will preclude Moxley from wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), a promotion he wrestles regularly for and currently holds its World Championship.
ComicBook
IWGP World Champion Jay White Calls Out AEW Star
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is clamoring for an All Elite Wrestling star to walk through the forbidden door. During a recent episode of NJPW Strong, White tagged with Karl Anderson to defeat Homicide and AEW's Wheeler Yuta. This tag bout was originally scheduled to be a trios match, with Doc Gallows on White's team and Eddie Kingston factoring into the opposition. Kingston contracted COVID-19 ahead of this taping and was forced to pull out of the event.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World, which will air tonight at 8:00 PM EST. You can check that out below:. Homicide & AEW’s Wheeler Yuta vs. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White & Karl Anderson of Bullet Club.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Concedes AEW Would Be In 'Very Challenging' Position Without These Three Stars
Between injuries and suspensions over the past half-year, AEW has been without some of the company's top stars for its weekly shows and pay-per-view events. However, other performers have picked up the slack, with AEW CEO Tony Khan specifically mentioning how valuable former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley have been in recent months.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Jon Moxley’s Future With GCW
As we previously reported here on eWn, Jon Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with AEW. Fightful Select has provided more details regarding Moxley’s future with GCW. Moxley is said to be working exclusively now for AEW and the company’s internal partners, such as New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns, Logan Paul come face-to-face on season premiere
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet at the season premiere of SmackDown on Friday ahead of WWE Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel. An undisputed WWE universal championship match pitting Reigns vs. Paul was set in stone at a Las Vegas press conference, and both champion and challenger will touch down at DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts at 8 p.m. ET.
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Drops the GCW World Championship to Nick Gage
AEW just locked up their AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a major multi-year extension, but before he goes exclusive to AEW and their international partners, he had some business to wrap up in GCW. Coming into today Moxley was also the GCW World Champion, and at tonight's Fight Club pay-per-view, he was set to take on Nick Gage in a Title vs Career match. The match was bloody and featured glass, pizza cutters, and more, but it would ultimately be the help of AEW's The Firm that would help Gage seal the deal and defeat Moxley, becoming the GCW World Champion once again.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Explains Controversial Decision To Not Do AEW Signing
If there was one discrepancy that remained about MJF's wild odyssey of a weekend surrounding AEW Double or Nothing back in May, it would be about his mysterious no-show for AEW's Fan Fest the day before the pay-per-view. Until now that is. In an appearance on "Notsam Wrestling," MJF revealed,...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'
King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door. Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.
Yardbarker
Bo Dallas is returning to WWE
Bo Dallas is scheduled to return to WWE, per Bryan Alvarez on his Super Follower account on Twitter. Alvarez tweeted, "From multiple sources, Bo Dallas should be back very soon." As many of you saw last night, the Firefly Fun House characters were brought to life as Brya Wyatt made...
Taya Valkyrie, Chris Adonis, The Hex, And More Set For 10/11 NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr (10/11) The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) vs. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. Question Mark II vs. KC Roxx (with Aron Stevens) #1 Contender's Match for the NWA National Championship: Chris Adonis vs. Dak Draper vs. Thrillbilly Silas (with Pollo Del Mar) #1 Contender's Match for the...
NJPW Declaration Of Power Results (10/10): Jay White Defends Title Against Tama Tonga
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10 from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Declaration Of Power Results (10/10) - Oleg Boltin joins NJPW. - 10-count gong ceremony for Antonio Inoki. -...
