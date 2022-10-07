Read full article on original website
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
torquenews.com
CR Digs Down On Reliability; 2 Ford Models Don't Fare Well
Consumer Reports recently dug down deeply on vehicle reliability and found that two Ford models didn't fare all that well. For the better part of 90 years, when potential new-car buyers wanted information about which model to buy, they turned to one of the best independent voices of information on the market, Consumer Reports (CR).
Ars Technica
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs
Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
KWTX
Rivian recalls more than 12,000 vehicles, nearly every car it has built
IRVINE, Ca. (CNN) - Rivian, the California-based electric vehicle company is recalling nearly every single vehicle it has built. According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that involves more than 12,000 vehicles. The fix requires tightening a loose fastener in the vehicles’ front suspension. The recall...
The Best Used Honda Ridgeline Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Honda Ridgeline pickup truck years are from 2011 and 2020, but the 2018 Honda Ridgeline is worth skipping over. The post The Best Used Honda Ridgeline Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Rivian Recalls 13,000 Vehicles Due to Possible Loose Fastener
(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc said on Friday it will recall nearly all of its vehicles due to a possible issue of loose fastener that could make a driver lose steering control. California-based Rivian is recalling about 13,000 vehicles after it discovered that a fastener connecting the front upper control arm...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Honda Ridgeline: Pickup Truck Showdown!
Check out this 2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Honda Ridgeline head-to-head comparison to view the advantages of each pickup truck. The post 2023 Ford Maverick vs. 2023 Honda Ridgeline: Pickup Truck Showdown! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Discount Offers Non-Existent During October 2022
There are no discounts available for the Ford Mustang during the month of October 2022. The lack of discount offers for the Ford Mustang during October 2022 is the result of the ponycar seeing healthy demand and tight supply, a circumstance brought about by lingering side effects COVID-19 pandemic. In...
Court Finds GM Knew 5.3-Liter V8 Was An Oil Burner: $103 Million Verdict
A jury in a class action lawsuit against GM over 5.3-liter truck engine oil consumption found the company liable for $130 million. The post Court Finds GM Knew 5.3-Liter V8 Was An Oil Burner: $103 Million Verdict appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Acura Integra Type S Possibly Spied For The First Time
The Acura Integra is back and earlier this year, the automaker launched the production version of the hatchback for the North American market. Now, this begs the question – is Acura also bringing back the Integra Type S? We'd like to believe so, although there's a possibility that a prototype has already been spotted.
Recall alert: Rivian recalls more than 12K vehicles because of loose fastener
Rivian announced on Friday that it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles due to a possible issue of a loose fastener, which could affect the steering of the electric car. The Irvine, California-based company said it learned on Sept. 28 about seven reports that could be related to the safety issue but had not received reports of any injuries, The New York Times reported.
Ford Makes 2 of the 10 Worst Models for Reliability, Consumer Reports Data Shows
Here's a look at the two Ford models that made the Consumer Reports list of the top 10 worst vehicles for reliability. The post Ford Makes 2 of the 10 Worst Models for Reliability, Consumer Reports Data Shows appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
