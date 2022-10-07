ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CR Digs Down On Reliability; 2 Ford Models Don't Fare Well

Consumer Reports recently dug down deeply on vehicle reliability and found that two Ford models didn't fare all that well. For the better part of 90 years, when potential new-car buyers wanted information about which model to buy, they turned to one of the best independent voices of information on the market, Consumer Reports (CR).
Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
Rivian recalls more than 12,000 vehicles, nearly every car it has built

IRVINE, Ca. (CNN) - Rivian, the California-based electric vehicle company is recalling nearly every single vehicle it has built. According to paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that involves more than 12,000 vehicles. The fix requires tightening a loose fastener in the vehicles’ front suspension. The recall...
Rivian Recalls 13,000 Vehicles Due to Possible Loose Fastener

(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc said on Friday it will recall nearly all of its vehicles due to a possible issue of loose fastener that could make a driver lose steering control. California-based Rivian is recalling about 13,000 vehicles after it discovered that a fastener connecting the front upper control arm...
Ford Mustang Discount Offers Non-Existent During October 2022

There are no discounts available for the Ford Mustang during the month of October 2022. The lack of discount offers for the Ford Mustang during October 2022 is the result of the ponycar seeing healthy demand and tight supply, a circumstance brought about by lingering side effects COVID-19 pandemic. In...
Acura Integra Type S Possibly Spied For The First Time

The Acura Integra is back and earlier this year, the automaker launched the production version of the hatchback for the North American market. Now, this begs the question – is Acura also bringing back the Integra Type S? We'd like to believe so, although there's a possibility that a prototype has already been spotted.
Recall alert: Rivian recalls more than 12K vehicles because of loose fastener

Rivian announced on Friday that it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles due to a possible issue of a loose fastener, which could affect the steering of the electric car. The Irvine, California-based company said it learned on Sept. 28 about seven reports that could be related to the safety issue but had not received reports of any injuries, The New York Times reported.
