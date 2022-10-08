ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

Community input needed for new Cedar City sports complex

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Leaders in Cedar City are seeking public input regarding a new sports complex that will be coming to the area. The city received a donation of 30 acres of land from the Burgess family, on which the complex will be built. The site is located at 4700 W. 100 South in Cedar City.
CEDAR CITY, UT
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 6, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Art In Kayenta, Apple Festivals, Children’s Jubilee, Trail Hero Music Fest, Oktoberfest, Halloween events, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here,...
UTAH STATE
St. George (LA) Fire Selling Heavy Rescue Truck

If a fire station is in need of a nearly 3-ton, 35-foot fire truck designed to carry heavy rescue equipment, there is an opportunity to bid for one owned by the St. George (LA) Fire Protection District, TheAdvocate.com reported. As of Wednesday afternoon, a bidder only needed to offer more...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
2 arrested after southern Utah traffic stop yields estimated $2M in fentanyl

WASHINGTON, Washington County — Police on Wednesday say they found 60,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in southern Utah. A Washington County sheriff's deputy stopped a Chevy Impala because it was in violation of window tint restrictions and failed to signal while changing lanes. The incident occurred on northbound I-15 in Washington about 11:40 p.m., police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
19-year-old arrested in St. George with over 60k fentanyl pills in car

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in St. George after police said they found him with over 60,000 fentanyl pills. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Impala on Interstate 15 near mile marker 11 for window tint and signal violations on Wednesday just before midnight.

