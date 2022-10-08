Read full article on original website
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe battles to reach Japan Open final, sets up all-American clash with Taylor Fritz
Frances Tiafoe added a little more sparkle to his already glittering season by beating South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz at the Japan Open on Saturday. Tiafoe, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open in September,...
Yardbarker
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Daniil Medvedev retirement gives Novak Djokovic clear path to Astana Open final
Novak Djokovic reached a second successive ATP Tour final at the Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev unexpectedly retired at the end of the second set.Medvedev has shown his best form this week since reaching the Australian Open final in January and won the opening set 6-4 in Kazakhstan.Djokovic hit back to win a compelling tie-break 8-6 in the second and had barely finished celebrating when Medvedev explained he would not be continuing and shook hands.Djokovic, who won the Tel Aviv Open last week, was as shocked as the fans in the arena, saying: “I’m still surprised that he retired. He looked...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'
Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal could still topple Carlos Alcaraz and take season-ending World No.1
Rafael Nadal and family are celebrating the birth of their first child, a boy named Rafael, after his tennis great dad. The news comes as great joy and relief for the 22-Grand Slam champion and his wife Maria after reports of a difficult pregnancy. And the Nadals could be set...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final
TOKYO — (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.
Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Astana Open final to win his 90th career ATP title
Novak Djokovic claimed his 90th career ATP Tour title by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Bianca Andreescu vs Ludmilla Samsonova
Bianca Andreescu continues her attempts to return to the top of the game here in San Diego. She joins the likes of Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys in their respective bids to climb back into the upper tier of women’s tennis. However, none will have it easy as the draw is deep for this tournament. We’ve already covered three matches in our first set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, so be sure to take a look at those too. This set features the remaining three matches taking place on Monday, with the Canadian star headlining the set.
