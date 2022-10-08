ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Yardbarker

Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev retirement gives Novak Djokovic clear path to Astana Open final

Novak Djokovic reached a second successive ATP Tour final at the Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev unexpectedly retired at the end of the second set.Medvedev has shown his best form this week since reaching the Australian Open final in January and won the opening set 6-4 in Kazakhstan.Djokovic hit back to win a compelling tie-break 8-6 in the second and had barely finished celebrating when Medvedev explained he would not be continuing and shook hands.Djokovic, who won the Tel Aviv Open last week, was as shocked as the fans in the arena, saying: “I’m still surprised that he retired. He looked...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'

Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz

It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final

TOKYO — (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

WTA San Diego Open Day 1 Predictions Including Bianca Andreescu vs Ludmilla Samsonova

Bianca Andreescu continues her attempts to return to the top of the game here in San Diego. She joins the likes of Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys in their respective bids to climb back into the upper tier of women’s tennis. However, none will have it easy as the draw is deep for this tournament. We’ve already covered three matches in our first set of WTA San Diego Open predictions, so be sure to take a look at those too. This set features the remaining three matches taking place on Monday, with the Canadian star headlining the set.
SAN DIEGO, CA

