Michael Schumacher’s nephew in fiery race car crash as F1 legend’s relative is left needing medical attention
MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S nephew David was involved in a scary crash at the Hockenheim DTM event earlier today. As the 20-year-old scrapped with Thomas Preining during lap 6, a collision on turn 8 sent both cars careering off track and towards the barrier. Schumacher and Preining's crash gave Porsche ace Dennis...
F1 News: The Japanese Grand Prix Situation Goes From Bad To Worse As Marshall Spotted On-Track
The situation causing a stir in the world of F1 has just gotten worse as it’s been revealed that not only was there a tractor on the track as Pierre Gasly was traveling at full speed, but there was also a marshall on the track, too. All of this happened while track conditions were treacherous and visibility was low due to rain.
Red Bull Overspent Formula 1's 2021 Cost Cap
Update 10/10/22 1:26 PM Eastern: Added statement denying any breach by Red Bull. Just one day after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances, the FIA has announced that the Red Bull Formula 1 team breached the cost cap for the 2021 season. A budget of $145 million for F1 teams—excepting marketing costs and the salaries of drivers and the three highest paid members of the team—was put in place for the 2021 season to both even the playing field and help teams cope with the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per F1 journalist Chris Medland, the FIA said that Red Bull committed a "minor overspend" breach, which is less than 5 percent of the cost cap.
Japanese Grand Prix: Drivers and teams express anger over recovery vehicle incident at Suzuka
Formula 1 drivers and team principals condemned race officials for putting a recovery vehicle on track in wet conditions at the Japanese Grand Prix. All called the decision "unacceptable", in the context of the death of Jules Bianchi following an incident in the same race eight years ago. Bianchi suffered...
Motor racing-Verstappen wins second F1 world title amid confusion
SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up a second successive Formula One title on Sunday with victory in a rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix after his closest rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a post-race penalty.
W Series: Rest of 2022 season cancelled with focus on securing investment for 2023 as Jamie Chadwick is crowned champion
The all-female racing series, which features as part of the support package at select Formula 1 Grands Prix throughout the year, was seven races into a planned 10 of its third season, with the most recent round being in Singapore just over a week ago. But with contracted funding from...
Red Bull found in 'minor' breach of last season's Formula 1 cost cap as FIA mulls punishment
As reported by Sky Sports News last week, Red Bull have overstepped last season's $145m cap by less than five per cent, although an exact figure has not been revealed by F1's governing body. Red Bull are the only team to have exceeded the cap, with Aston Martin only having...
British Champions Sprint: Tom Marquand to replace Christophe Soumillon on Perfect Power
Tom Marquand is "95 per cent certain" to come in for the plum ride on Perfect Power in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, replacing the suspended Christophe Soumillon. The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner of the Commonwealth Cup on his last visit to Ascot in June. That...
Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023
Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Investment Pays Off With Second Title
After winning his first Formula One championship in December 2021, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen signed a reported $53.3 million per-year contract — one of the most lucrative in the sport. That investment paid off this year. On Sunday morning, the 25-year-old secured his second consecutive F1 championship...
Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead...
