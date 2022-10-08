ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

ESPN

FIA launches 'thorough review' into Pierre Gasly crane incident

The FIA, motor racing's governing body, has launched an immediate investigation into how Pierre Gasly almost had a 200 km/h collision with a crane during the Japanese Grand Prix. Gasly was furious with the FIA after he drove past the recovery vehicle in the opening laps while he tried to...
MOTORSPORTS
Road & Track

Red Bull Overspent Formula 1's 2021 Cost Cap

Update 10/10/22 1:26 PM Eastern: Added statement denying any breach by Red Bull. Just one day after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances, the FIA has announced that the Red Bull Formula 1 team breached the cost cap for the 2021 season. A budget of $145 million for F1 teams—excepting marketing costs and the salaries of drivers and the three highest paid members of the team—was put in place for the 2021 season to both even the playing field and help teams cope with the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per F1 journalist Chris Medland, the FIA said that Red Bull committed a "minor overspend" breach, which is less than 5 percent of the cost cap.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Japanese GP: Pierre Gasly feared for life in truck near-miss on track, FIA penalises him for speeding

F1's governing body the FIA, however, penalised Gasly for speeding under red-flag conditions, handing him a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points. After a chaotic and crash-heavy start to the race in torrential rain at Suzuka, a recovery vehicle was sent onto the track to collect Carlos Sainz's Ferrari at Turn 12. Most cars passed the crane at slow speed behind the Safety Car, although Gasly - who started in the pit-lane and was well behind the pack - was going quickly as he encountered it in poor visibility.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen targets F1 domination after second world title

Max Verstappen said he was capable of dominating Formula One for years to come after clinching his second straight world title at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was 46 points behind Leclerc after three races but went on to dominate, winning 11 of the next 15 grands prix.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Gasly move to Alpine confirmed for 2023

Pierre Gasly has been officially announced as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine in 2023, leaving the Red Bull set-up for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin in early August led to controversy regarding the vacancy he left behind, as Alpine attempted to promote Oscar Piastri but found he had already signed a deal with McLaren. The French constructor then turned its attentions to Gasly, and while AlphaTauri’s attempts to sign Colton Herta as his replacement fell through, it has allowed the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to leave one year before the end of his contract.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo admits it's unlikely he's in Formula One next year

SUZUKA, Japan -- Daniel Ricciardo does not expect to race in Formula One next year following news Pierre Gasly has signed a new multiyear contract with Alpine starting in 2023. Ricciardo's McLaren contract is set to be terminated one year earlier than planned at the end of this season after...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead...
MOTORSPORTS

