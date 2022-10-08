Update 10/10/22 1:26 PM Eastern: Added statement denying any breach by Red Bull. Just one day after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances, the FIA has announced that the Red Bull Formula 1 team breached the cost cap for the 2021 season. A budget of $145 million for F1 teams—excepting marketing costs and the salaries of drivers and the three highest paid members of the team—was put in place for the 2021 season to both even the playing field and help teams cope with the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per F1 journalist Chris Medland, the FIA said that Red Bull committed a "minor overspend" breach, which is less than 5 percent of the cost cap.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO