Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Mark Rylance and Ke Huy Quan Could Represent ‘Cool’ Choices for the Actors Branch
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
Watch: Jordan Peele voices demon in 'Wendell & Wild' stop-motion film
"Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
Bros Is a Rom-Com as Entertaining as It Is Therapeutic
The celebrity appeal of Billy Eichner has always rested on his outrageous causticity. The host of the viral series Billy on the Street, Eichner would barge around New York, holding a microphone in one hand and often dragging a celebrity with the other, barking questions at passersby. He’d typically goad them into rudeness by demanding that they spill pop-culture takes or simply “name a woman!” I’ve enjoyed Eichner’s work for many years, and in that time, I have consistently known him as a five-minute burst of comic intensity. One of the joys of his new film, Bros, is watching him successfully expand that charm over a nearly two-hour running time.
Will Oscar Movies Finally Rebound at the Box Office? Deciphering Ticket Sales for ‘Tár’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’
After two years of upheaval and unfamiliarity at the box office, there’s something refreshingly familiar about the theatrical release of “Tár.” The acclaimed movie, directed by Todd Fields and starring Cate Blanchett as a world-famous conductor embroiled in a controversy of her own making, generated a stellar $160,000 from four theaters (two in New York City and two in Los Angeles) over the weekend, averaging a mighty $40,000 per location. Next weekend, it’s expanding its theater count (ever so slightly), to 30 new venues in 10 domestic markets. That kind of steady and deliberately paced rollout, one that relies almost...
Daniel Day-Lewis Turned Down ‘Schindler’s List’ After Learning Steven Spielberg Would Direct It
Daniel Day-Lewis was tapped to play the lead role in ‘Schindler’s List’ until Martin Scorsese gave the film back to Steven Spielberg to direct.
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Keanu Reeves Exits ‘Devil in the White City’ Hulu Series for Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
Updated, October 7: Keanu Reeves will not be leading the upcoming Hulu series “Devil in the White City.”. The “John Wick” actor was cast as Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. The series was set to follow Burnham’s career parallel to Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Flop Before Filming
Mila Kunis is bringing the “Jupiter Ascending” controversy back down to Earth. The “Luckiest Girl Alive” actress reflected on the infamous sci-fi drama helmed by “The Matrix” creators the Wachowskis in 2015. Kunis starred as a Russian maid whose DNA makes her the destined queen of the universe; Channing Tatum played her wolf-man protector, with Eddie Redmayne as the intergalactic villain in the futuristic dystopia. “Jupiter Ascending” was slaughtered by critics upon release, with some even speculating the Wachowskis’ career could be done. “When did we know [the movie would flop]? Before we started production, because our production got slashed in half,”...
'Bones and All' director said he 'immediately' knew he wanted to cast Timothée Chalamet in the lead role after reading the script
Luca Guadagnino, who previously worked with the "Call Me By Your Name" actor, spoke to Insider about casting his new film at the London Film Festival.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Casts ‘The Strain’ Star Kevin Durand (Exclusive)
Kevin Durand is the latest actor joining the growing cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 20th Century’s continuation of the long-running property. Durand joins a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allen, Peter Macon and Eka Darville. The film picks up many years after the conclusion of the previous trilogy, which starred Andy Serkis as ape leader Caesar and ended with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. That film followed Caesar as he led his people to the promised land after much turmoil.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Casts 'Jessica Jones'...
Events of the Week: New York Film Festival, ‘Shantaram’ and More
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for the New York Film Festival, Shantaram, Glass Onion and Rosaline. New York Film Festival More from The Hollywood Reporter'Knives Out 2': All 3 Mega U.S. Theater Chains to Carry Sequel for a Week Over ThanksgivingCharlie Hunnam on Battling Gut Infections, Dengue Fever on 'Shantaram' and "Destroying My Back" While Prepping for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'Sherry Lansing, Phil Rosenthal Support California Spirit Gala Benefitting the American Cancer Society The annual film fest kicked off on Sept. 30 with the world premiere of...
Let the Right One In review – vampire remake series loses its bite
An unnecessary and uninspired expansion of the 2008 hit, based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel, brings little to the table
‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Justin Long (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Goosebumps” series in the works at Disney+ has added Justin Long to its cast as a series regular, Variety learned exclusively. The show is based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at Disney+ back in February. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own...
Glass Onion: Knives Out fans are overjoyed as Netflix announces plans for sequel’s cinema release
The Knives Out sequel will be released in cinemas ahead of being made available on Netflix. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows the 2019 Oscar-nominated film, which stars actors such as Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. The sequel will be released on Netflix,...
HBO Max Adds 2022 Summer Movie That's Still in Theaters
DC League of Super-Pets just joined the HBO Max catalog, even though it is still playing in theaters in some parts of the U.S. After standing out as one of the summer's biggest family hits, it is finally available to watch from the comfort of home. Its all-star cast list will entice even casual fans to give it a try.
Shailene Woodley Joins the Cast of Craig Gillespie's 'Dumb Money'
The cast for Craig Gillespie’s (Cruella) newest film grows as Shailene Woodley (Divergent) has joined Dumb Money from Black Bear. With principal photography on the production currently underway, the film will be based on The Antisocial Network, a book by Ben Mezrich, which focuses on how internet trolls on Reddit faced off against one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele Team Up For A Spooky New Animated Feature
“I’m going to keep trying to come up with original stories and meet the expectations the audience has for me,” Jordan Peele said on a recent edition of Variety’s podcast. “I hope to continue to lift original filmmakers up.”And he’s been true to his word. After the major Academy Award success of “Get Out” (which earned Peele two Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Director and won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), Peele started immediately using the chips of goodwill he earned to help filmmakers he loved and admired. First up was Spike Lee and “BlacKkKlansman,” which he produced and was nominated for Best Picture. Now it’s stop-motion animator Henry Selick, who Peele has collaborated on the new animated Netflix feature “Wendell & Wild.”
