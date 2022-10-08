Read full article on original website
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared during the weekend
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday in Stone Mountain. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 123 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Man shot at metro Atlanta laundromat, police searching for female suspect
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting they said happened at a metro Atlanta laundromat on Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police were able to confirm with Channel 2 Action News they responded to Huebsch Laundry located...
A man has been hospitalized after being critically injured in a shooting at a laundromat in southwest Atlanta’s West End...
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
Suspect in cemetery statue thefts arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle
The man suspected in the theft of several animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery was arrested over the weekend after he led law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators had issued warrants for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos,...
Debbie Collier’s death investigation brings in the FBI
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI is joining the investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman who was reported missing by her husband and daughter last month and whose burned body was found less than 24 hours later in northeast Georgia. On Friday, the FBI...
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody out of state, tied to shooting death of a metro football standout
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a teenager at a local mall officials said. Police responded to a person shot call just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived, they found the victim, 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson, dead in...
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
'I feel I can hold him close to my heart' | 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt honored, remembered at vigil
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Elijah DeWitt was a star prep football player before being gunned down in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville shopping center last week. Family and friends took time to honor Elijah's memory Sunday evening as the small Jackson County community of Jefferson prepares for his funeral this week.
WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle; disputes and traffic stops result in slew of arrests
Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 19 – 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Arrest- 36-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop. Arrest- 36-year-old Loganville man was arrested for...
Debbie Collier death: FBI joins investigation into bizarre case
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents said they are now joining in the investigation of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped in the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie...
