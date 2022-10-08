ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Rafael Nadal Secures New Title: He’s a Father

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father after his wife gave birth to their first child Saturday morning. Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, reportedly gave birth in a private clinic in Majorca, where she had stayed for the last few weeks of her pregnancy so doctors could monitor her. This is Nadal’s first child and comes on the heels of the athlete suffering an abdominal injury earlier this summer which caused him to pull out of Wimbledon. Two weeks ago, he withdrew from the Laver Cup for “personal reasons.” The 36-year-old tennis pro has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, an all-time record. Now, he has a new title to add to his long list of accomplishments: father.Read it at The Sun
TENNIS
Yardbarker

"Serena was the one player that I felt I could not beat" - former player King recalls stress of playing Williams

Former player Vania King explained the sheer difficulty of playing against Serena and why she was so hard to beat. Many players have faced the extremely challenging nature of playing Serena Williams. One of them, Vania King, emphasized how the match is much more than simply a game since you also have to deal with Serena's legend in addition to the player.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Sporting News

'Heartbreaking': Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open with injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Japan Open due to a left knee injury. The 27-year-old was due to face Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals but pulled out just minutes before the clash. It is not the first time Kyrgios has been plagued by his left knee, withdrawing from the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#Retirement
The Associated Press

Reports: Nadal’s wife gives birth to baby boy

MADRID (AP) — The wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple’s first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday. The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal’s wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.
TENNIS
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz

It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
TENNIS
Yardbarker

"Federer fans became more and more the older I got" - Federer on his fan base

Roger Federer ended his professional tennis career only a few days ago and he already appeared in a video released by ATP Tour where he spoke about his remarkable career. The Swiss Maestro lifted 20 Grand Slam trophies during his career, but also gained probably the largest fan base in history of the sport. Without a doubt, Roger Federer is one of the most liked athletes in the world and when he was looking back on his career, he didn't forget to mention his loyal fans, when he said:
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello welcome their first child - Rafael Nadal Jr.

This afternoon in Parma de Mallorca, Rafael Nadal became the father of his first child after his wife, Maria Perello gave birth to a baby boy. Only one day after the Spaniard resumed his training in preparation for the rest of this season, he welcomed a new member of his young family. Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello. News were confirmed by Diario de Mallorca and source talking to the newspaper said: "Both the mum and her baby, born in the 37th week of her pregnancy, are doing well."
TENNIS
Yardbarker

LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar. Well,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

A video has hit the net that appears to show what Jordan Henderson said to Gabriel, this doesn’t look great..

Liverpool lost to Arsenal today in a cracking game of football, this is a different Arsenal side than other years, they have a bit of steel about them. During the game today Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and footage has been leaked online now of someone that was at the game and whatever the Liverpool skipper said it doesn’t look great and is going to be investigated by the FA.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Taylor Fritz debuts Top 10 in ATP Rankings coming close to Novak Djokovic who remains 7th

The ATP Tour's victors last week were Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, although only the American advanced in the rankings. He rose to eighth in the rankings after winning in Tokyo as the triumph earned him 500 ATP points. It's the first time Fritz has entered the top 10, as he now stares at Novak Djokovic who remained number seven with about an 800-point difference.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy