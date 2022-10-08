Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Rafael Nadal Secures New Title: He’s a Father
Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father after his wife gave birth to their first child Saturday morning. Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, reportedly gave birth in a private clinic in Majorca, where she had stayed for the last few weeks of her pregnancy so doctors could monitor her. This is Nadal’s first child and comes on the heels of the athlete suffering an abdominal injury earlier this summer which caused him to pull out of Wimbledon. Two weeks ago, he withdrew from the Laver Cup for “personal reasons.” The 36-year-old tennis pro has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, an all-time record. Now, he has a new title to add to his long list of accomplishments: father.Read it at The Sun
Yardbarker
"I was surprised he retired, he looked completely fine" - Djokovic on Medvedev's surprising retirement
Daniil Medvedev abruptly retired from his match against Novak Djokovic leaving the Serbian stunned at what happened. Despite the fact that everyone in the arena was preparing for an exciting third set, Medvedev approached Djokovic to shake his hand. As soon as the match ended, the Serbian was in shock and had trouble understanding what had happened:
Yardbarker
"Serena was the one player that I felt I could not beat" - former player King recalls stress of playing Williams
Former player Vania King explained the sheer difficulty of playing against Serena and why she was so hard to beat. Many players have faced the extremely challenging nature of playing Serena Williams. One of them, Vania King, emphasized how the match is much more than simply a game since you also have to deal with Serena's legend in addition to the player.
Yardbarker
"Lot of people supported me because of my character, that was a bit of an unexpected twist to the story" says Roger Federer
Roger Federer refleted on his career and expressed suprise at seeing how impactful his retirement has been towards many people. Federer was always aware of his popularity since it was difficult to overlook it, but even he was unaware of how well-liked he actually was. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Four-Time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka To Release Children’s Book
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is releasing a children’s book about the values of kindness and teamwork. The post Four-Time Grand Slam Champion Naomi Osaka To Release Children’s Book appeared first on NewsOne.
Jeopardy! fans spot real reason why champ Cris Pannullo is ‘more unstoppable’ than any winner in game with Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY! champion Cris Pannullo has won his fourth game in a way that fans said makes him more unstoppable than Amy Schneider or James Holzhauer. The former professional poker player showed no signs of folding during Wednesday's episode hosted by Ken Jennings. The returning champ faced Francis Gomes - a...
Sporting News
'Heartbreaking': Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Japan Open with injury
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Japan Open due to a left knee injury. The 27-year-old was due to face Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals but pulled out just minutes before the clash. It is not the first time Kyrgios has been plagued by his left knee, withdrawing from the...
Reports: Nadal’s wife gives birth to baby boy
MADRID (AP) — The wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple’s first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday. The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal’s wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live.
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal could still topple Carlos Alcaraz and take season-ending World No.1
Rafael Nadal and family are celebrating the birth of their first child, a boy named Rafael, after his tennis great dad. The news comes as great joy and relief for the 22-Grand Slam champion and his wife Maria after reports of a difficult pregnancy. And the Nadals could be set...
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green to step away from Warriors, apologizes for punching Jordan Poole: 'I failed as a leader. I failed as a man'
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green spoke to the media on Saturday for the first time since video surfaced of him punching teammate Jordan Poole at a team practice earlier this week. Along with saying he is going to step away from the team for the time being and give...
Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic edges ahead of rival Rafael Nadal in race for highest career win percentage
Novak Djokovic has the highest men’s winning percentage in history after he claimed his 90th ATP title with his Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The triumph guarantees Djokovic his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin following his second tournament win in seven days. Victory in Kazakhstan...
Yardbarker
"Federer fans became more and more the older I got" - Federer on his fan base
Roger Federer ended his professional tennis career only a few days ago and he already appeared in a video released by ATP Tour where he spoke about his remarkable career. The Swiss Maestro lifted 20 Grand Slam trophies during his career, but also gained probably the largest fan base in history of the sport. Without a doubt, Roger Federer is one of the most liked athletes in the world and when he was looking back on his career, he didn't forget to mention his loyal fans, when he said:
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello welcome their first child - Rafael Nadal Jr.
This afternoon in Parma de Mallorca, Rafael Nadal became the father of his first child after his wife, Maria Perello gave birth to a baby boy. Only one day after the Spaniard resumed his training in preparation for the rest of this season, he welcomed a new member of his young family. Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello. News were confirmed by Diario de Mallorca and source talking to the newspaper said: "Both the mum and her baby, born in the 37th week of her pregnancy, are doing well."
Yardbarker
LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."
LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar. Well,...
Yardbarker
A video has hit the net that appears to show what Jordan Henderson said to Gabriel, this doesn’t look great..
Liverpool lost to Arsenal today in a cracking game of football, this is a different Arsenal side than other years, they have a bit of steel about them. During the game today Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had a clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and footage has been leaked online now of someone that was at the game and whatever the Liverpool skipper said it doesn’t look great and is going to be investigated by the FA.
Yardbarker
Taylor Fritz debuts Top 10 in ATP Rankings coming close to Novak Djokovic who remains 7th
The ATP Tour's victors last week were Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, although only the American advanced in the rankings. He rose to eighth in the rankings after winning in Tokyo as the triumph earned him 500 ATP points. It's the first time Fritz has entered the top 10, as he now stares at Novak Djokovic who remained number seven with about an 800-point difference.
