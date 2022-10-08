ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Diezel Wilkinson rushes for three TDs, passes for two more as East Valley downs North Central 40-14

By Steve Christilaw For The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. The police department is asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mead, WA
Yakima, WA
Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Washington Football
Yakima, WA
Sports
City
Yakima, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Deer Park, WA
ncwlife.com

Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom

A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke

The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain

RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Valley#American Football#Knights#State
News Talk KIT

Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 11 and 41

“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

On the ballot: Yakima County school districts ask voters to approve funds for construction projects

Three Yakima Valley school districts will ask voters to approve bonds or levies for construction projects in November. Voters in the East Valley School District will be asked to approve a capital levy for a building expansion at the middle school. Union Gap and Mabton school districts will have safety and construction bonds on the ballot.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - ​A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Early morning fire destroys car in Selah

SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire call around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, October, 7, on the 100 block of East Bartlett Avenue. According to Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange, crews arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames. Two outbuildings and another car were also partially burning.
SELAH, WA
KEPR

Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy