Diezel Wilkinson rushes for three TDs, passes for two more as East Valley downs North Central 40-14

Yakima, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Yakima. The Eastmont High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Moses Lake High School football team will have a game with A.C. Davis High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
FOX 11 and 41
Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. The police department is asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
ncwlife.com
Gunshot just misses man in his East Wenatchee bedroom
A gunshot apparently fired from a vehicle narrowly missed a man inside his East Wenatchee bedroom late Sunday night. East Wenatchee police said about 9:45 p.m. they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area of 3rd Street Northeast and North James Avenue, with one caller saying their house with five occupants inside had been hit.
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
ncwlife.com
Lake Wenatchee-area fires show growth, send off more smoke
The three major fires burning above Lake Wenatchee were more active Wednesday in temperatures about 10 degrees above normal, creating extra smoke that drifted into the already besieged Wenatchee Valley. In addition, the incident management team on the White River, Irving Peak and Minnow Ridge fires has been setting tactical...
nbcrightnow.com
Free 'Hike Through Time' offered by rangers at Candy Mountain
RICHLAND, Wash. — National Park Rangers are leading a free, guided historical hike up Candy Mountain on October 15 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. The “Hike Through Time” is reported as a 3.6 mile moderate, round-trip hike led by rangers with the Manhattan Project National Historical Park (MPNHP) and the Whitman Mission National Historic Site.
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
Goat Rocks Fire handed over to special incident command team Saturday night
The Goat Rocks Fire burning west of Yakima near U.S. Highway 12 in the Gifford National Forest was handed over to a Type 3 incident command team Saturday night. Evacuation notices, road closures and flight restrictions over the area remain in place. Information and a map of road closures can be viewed online.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima
YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
KIMA TV
A man suspected of burglary is missing after jumping in the Yakima River to escape arrest
SELAH -- A man suspected of burglary in East Selah is missing after deputies say he jumped into the Yakima River to escape arrest. On Thursday, authorities responded to a burglary in progress in East Selah. Shortly after, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office released photos on social media...
FOX 11 and 41
“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
Yakima Herald Republic
On the ballot: Yakima County school districts ask voters to approve funds for construction projects
Three Yakima Valley school districts will ask voters to approve bonds or levies for construction projects in November. Voters in the East Valley School District will be asked to approve a capital levy for a building expansion at the middle school. Union Gap and Mabton school districts will have safety and construction bonds on the ballot.
Family of Lucian Munguia offers $10,000 reward for info that brings the Yakima boy home
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of Lucian Munguia, the now five-year-old little boy who has been missing for nearly a month, are now offering a cash reward for information that directly leads to his safe return home. The following statement was released by Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia:. “We...
nbcrightnow.com
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
nbcrightnow.com
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
nbcrightnow.com
Early morning fire destroys car in Selah
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire call around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, October, 7, on the 100 block of East Bartlett Avenue. According to Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange, crews arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames. Two outbuildings and another car were also partially burning.
KEPR
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
