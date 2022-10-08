BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was shot on the campus of Morgan State University while attending an unsanctioned homecoming after-party on Saturday night, according to authorities.The man was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said. That person was not a university student, a Morgan State University spokesperson said. That person was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, the university spokesperson said.Morgan State University celebrated its homecoming with various festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact those detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO