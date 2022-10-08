Read full article on original website
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Volleyball Rallies to Down Eagles In Four
WASHINGTON (October 9, 2022) – Howard University women's volleyball team erased an early 1-0 match deficit to take down beltway rival Coppin State (CSU) in four sets (21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16) at Burr Gymnasium on Pride Day. With the victory, HU improved to 9-7 overall (3-1 MEAC) while extending...
Baker Scores Twice in Tie Against LIU
WASHINGTON (October 9, 2022) – Second-year Bison Bryson Baker (Ellicott City, Md.) scored a pair of goals to help the Howard University men's soccer team secure a tie with reigning Northeast Conference (NEC) Champions Long Island University (LIU), 2-2, at Greene Stadium. With the stalemate, Howard moved to 1-1-1...
Virginia State dominated by Bowie State at its homecoming
Bowie State made itself at home at Virginia State's homecoming on Saturday. The post Virginia State dominated by Bowie State at its homecoming appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Maryland robbed after refs miss clear penalty on blocked PAT
The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
Shooting reported at Morgan State homecoming game
BALTIMORE, MD – A shooting has been reported at the Morgan State University homecoming game. It is unknown if any students are injured.
Mike Locksley reacts to pair of controversial calls in Maryland's 2-point loss to Purdue
Mike Locksley’s team had a couple of calls go against them in the Purdue game. The Boilermakers went on to win the game 31-29. Maryland first had an extra point blocked in the fourth quarter even though there was a Purdue defender offsides. The referees decided not to throw the flag on that play.
One person shot at Morgan State University amid homecoming festivities
BALTIMORE -- One person was shot on the premises of Morgan State University on Saturday evening, according to authorities.That person was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Morgan State University spokesperson said. They were not a university student, the spokesperson added.That person was reportedly taken to a local hospital, the spokesperson said.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, according to authorities.Morgan State University was celebrating homecoming festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.
Family, friends celebrate life of local boxing legend murdered in DC
OXON HILL, Md. - Friends and family will say goodbye to a local boxing legend who was murdered in D.C. as police continue the search for his killers. The life of Arthur "Buddy" Harrison, Jr. will be celebrated at the Kalas Funeral Home in Oxon Hill Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral is planned for Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Capitol Hill.
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
20-year-old man shot at Morgan State University during unsanctioned homecoming party
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was shot on the campus of Morgan State University while attending an unsanctioned homecoming after-party on Saturday night, according to authorities.The man was shot outside of the University Student Center around 10:05 p.m., a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said. That person was not a university student, a Morgan State University spokesperson said. That person was taken to a local hospital where they are listed in stable condition, according to authorities.Afterward, the campus was cleared of all guests and visitors, the university spokesperson said.Morgan State University celebrated its homecoming with various festivities on Saturday, according to the school's website.Those festivities started with a parade in the morning and included an afternoon football game between the Morgan State Bears and Norfolk State Spartans, which the Bears lost 24-21.Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department's Northeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact those detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
1228 W. Lombard St.
HUGE 3-bed / 2.5 Bath Rowhome, Central Air, NEW Appliances - Come to the Hollins Market neighborhood to see this enormous 3-bed / 2.5-bath Row Home featuring:. *Additional 4th room that can be used as a bedroom. This home is also walking distance to:. *University of Maryland Medical Campus. *Baltimore...
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
Recap: Action Bronson Concert at Hammerjacks
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. The sun was going down behind the old brick building of the Hammerjacks in Baltimore as I waited in line to see...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- Detectives with Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center, according to authorities. Officers found the detainee—a 34-year-old man—unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, correctional services officials said.Correctional staff tried to perform lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at 6:50 a.m., correctional services officials said.The man had entered the facility as a detainee on July 1. His name is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, according to authorities.The cause of death is unknown at this time, correctional services officials said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how he died and the manner in which he died, according to authorities.
