Hispanic, Latino or Latinx? Here are the differences between the terms and why they matter
As the Hispanic and Latino population evolve, so does the language. “Even within my family, we don’t agree on the terms,” a Sacramento native said.
Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years
A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren't Mexican
Chef Angel Medina is decolonizing Mexican cuisine in America, serving a history lesson with each plate.
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
U.S. judge sentences Mexican cartel boss to life in prison
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said.
Mexico Just Arrested an Army General in Connection With the Murder and Disappearance of 43 Students
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested three members of the army, including a general, for their alleged participation in one of the most emblematic tragedies of the country’s drug wars — the disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The arrests seemed to confirm what many have...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
After Pope outreach, Nicaragua's Ortega calls Church a 'dictatorship'
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday called the Catholic Church a "perfect dictatorship" for not allowing members to elect the pope and other authority figures. It's a perfect dictatorship.
‘It’s not Mexican Halloween’ – the lowdown on Day of the Dead
Mexican writer María José Evia dispels common myths about this November fiesta – and offers tips on how we can all join in the celebration
Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation
TEPOZTLAN, Mexico — (AP) — Indigenous symbols found painted next to Roman Catholic motifs at a 1550s-era convent near Mexico City suggest Spanish priests negotiated with Indigenous leaders in the first years after the conquest, experts said Friday. The popular belief has long been that the Spanish simply...
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
Attorney who laundered millions for the Sinaloa Cartel sentenced to 15 years in prison
Juan Manuel Álvarez Inzunza thanked U.S. authorities for arresting him and putting an end to his criminal career
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
The family of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
Jorge "El Cos" Costilla-Sanchez, former Gulf Cartel leader, sentenced to life in prison in Texas for drug smuggling conspiracy
A Mexican national who headed the Gulf Cartel from 2003 to 2012 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison and ordered to pay a $5 million forfeiture after pleading guilty in a U.S. court to drug smuggling conspiracy. A federal judge in Brownsville, Texas, sentenced Jorge "El Cos" Costilla-Sanchez, 51,...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Explore Lake Chapala in Jalisco Mexico
Plan on a leisurely holiday of at least three or four days to fully enjoy the charm of the villages on the north shore, where burros trailed by a dusty farmer can still be seen carrying their loads through the narrow streets. Chapala, the focal point of the north shore,...
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
CBP pauses Title 42 exceptions after migrants protest at shelters in Reynosa, Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have temporarily paused processing migrants exempted from Title 42 into South Texas from northern Mexico, officials told Border Report on Thursday.
Bake Off: Mexican Week episode branded ‘racist’ and ‘tacky’ by viewers
Viewers of The Great British Bake Off have criticised the latest episode for its “offensive” depiction of Mexican food and culture.The popular Channel 4 reality series branded its latest instalment “Mexican Week”, and saw contestants try their hand at making food inspired by Mexican cuisine.Fans of the series condemned the stereotypical placement of sombreros and maracas in the episode, as well as a cake decorated with a moustache. The show’s presenters were also criticised for mispronouncing Spanish words, and for making “tacky” jokes. In one clip, which was used in the social media promotion for the show, Lucas is...
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, though its...
