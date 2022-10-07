ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Celso Piña
Person
Frankie Ruiz
Person
Karol G
Person
Lucha Villa
Person
Celia Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic People#Hispanic Culture#Guatemala#Mexico#Mexican#Americans#Chicana Chicano#Latin American#Conjunto De Cumbia#Conjunto De Gaitas
WHIO Dayton

Mexican church pre-Hispanic paintings suggest negotiation

TEPOZTLAN, Mexico — (AP) — Indigenous symbols found painted next to Roman Catholic motifs at a 1550s-era convent near Mexico City suggest Spanish priests negotiated with Indigenous leaders in the first years after the conquest, experts said Friday. The popular belief has long been that the Spanish simply...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
freefunguides.com

Explore Lake Chapala in Jalisco Mexico

Plan on a leisurely holiday of at least three or four days to fully enjoy the charm of the villages on the north shore, where burros trailed by a dusty farmer can still be seen carrying their loads through the narrow streets. Chapala, the focal point of the north shore,...
TRAVEL
TIME

Colonial America Is a Myth

Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
POLITICS
The Independent

Bake Off: Mexican Week episode branded ‘racist’ and ‘tacky’ by viewers

Viewers of The Great British Bake Off have criticised the latest episode for its “offensive” depiction of Mexican food and culture.The popular Channel 4 reality series branded its latest instalment “Mexican Week”, and saw contestants try their hand at making food inspired by Mexican cuisine.Fans of the series condemned the stereotypical placement of sombreros and maracas in the episode, as well as a cake decorated with a moustache. The show’s presenters were also criticised for mispronouncing Spanish words, and for making “tacky” jokes. In one clip, which was used in the social media promotion for the show, Lucas is...
TV & VIDEOS
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia’s San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, though its...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy