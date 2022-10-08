Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac volleyball drops to 1-6 in MAAC play after gritty loss to Iona
HAMDEN, Conn — In a gut-wrenching affair, Quinnipiac volleyball fell to the visiting Iona Gaels on Saturday in four sets. After a five-set battle against Marist on Wednesday, the Bobcats came out with a different spark in their play. It was necessary when the team is sitting with a 1-5 record in MAAC play and going up against an Iona squad that is 6-1.
fiusports.com
Football Falls in 33-12 Decision to Connecticut in Non-Conference Clash
MIAMI – The FIU football team committed three turnovers in the first half that led to a 20-point deficit and an eventual 33-12 defeat against the University of Connecticut on Saturday night in Miami. Junior running back Lexington Joseph paced the Panthers in defeat with a season-high 103 rushing...
New Haven Independent
Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers
SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
Scribe
54 Cannon St
Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
soundingsonline.com
Worth the Wait
Andrew Cooley always had it in the back of his mind that he’d do classic boat restorations. “It’s something I was always planning for,” the owner of Cooley Marine Management in Stratford, Connecticut, says. At 44, Cooley already has a long boating history. By age 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every New Haven-Milford, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross High School Dismisses Early Due to Several Fights
Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed early Friday after multiple fights occurred at the school. New Haven Public Schools said there were several instances of fighting at the school. After school staff were able to get things under control, they decided to dismiss early out of an abundance of caution.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
South Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 women injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two women were shot in South Philadelphia on Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South Taney Street around 5:15 p.m. An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in her right ankle, according to police. The second victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot...
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
zip06.com
‘Boats, Beer and Barbecue’ Sails Out of Stony Creek
A grand fundraiser with a delicious barbecue was held on the waterfront property of Ted and Tina Ells in Stony Creek on September 16, leaving behind a treasure chest of possible programs the Stony Creek Museum can host in the future due to the generosity of our sponsors. The display...
Scribe
400 Blake St.
B5-2x2 Blake - Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit , fully appliance stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of closet space and bright windows. Location. 400 Blake St., New Haven, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1825. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 10/07/2022. Listing...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Man shot 16 times, killed in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot 16 times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police say the man was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m.A weapon was recovered from the man, according to police. No arrests have been made, authorities say.
Comments / 0