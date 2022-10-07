ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Harry Styles
psychologytoday.com

How Moral Codes Stunt Growth (and Moral Language Grows Us)

Language is not merely a code of one-to-one correspondences between words and things but a mix and match syntax for conveying anything. People often treat morality as a code with one-to-one correspondences—named behaviors treated as either always good or always bad. All behaviors have their place, so moral codes...
SOCIETY
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com

Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?

Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dogster.com

How is Fido Feeling? Understanding Dog Emotions

Emotions drive behavior, so understanding dog emotions is key to our relationships with our furry friends. But can dogs cry? Do dogs have moods? Modern studies reveal dogs enjoy rich emotional lives. By investing in dogs’ emotional health, we can greatly improve their quality of life. Tune in to your dog’s emotions and emotion signs. Tuning in helps you understand their behavior, better support their needs and help them cope, when necessary.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

The So-Called Bad Dog: The Plight of Marginalized Nonhumans

Weaver argues that dog-human relationships are multidimensional and laden with stereotypes and prejudices. Nonhuman-human relationships shape and are shaped by nation, race, colonialism, gender, and sexuality. Structural violences that harm humans also harm the animals we live with. I recently read Dr. Harlan Weaver's book Bad Dog: Pit Bull Politics...
ANIMALS

