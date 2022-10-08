Police investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was strangled in 2002 have identified a “complete male DNA profile” on her clothing.The body of Michelle Bettles was found by a local resident in woodland beside a country track in the village of Scarning in Norfolk on March 31 2002, the weekend the Queen Mother died.Norfolk Police said the killer has never been identified.A forensic review was launched in March this year, on the 20th anniversary of Ms Bettles’ death, to re-examine DNA found in the case.Police said the review has identified “several DNA profiles” on Ms Bettles’ clothing, “including...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO