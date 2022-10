FRIDAY RECAP: No. 2 Minnesota nets hat trick from Snuggerud to earn a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Minnesota State in rematch of last year’s national semifinal; Maine, No. 1 Denver to face one another in Saturday’s IceBreaker final

After a scoreless first period, Sophie Jaques scored 15 seconds into the second to put the Buckeyes up 1-0. Gabby Rosenthal made it 2-0 just a couple of minutes later, but Klára Hymlárová cut the lead to 2-1 all before four minutes had passed. In the third, rookie Sloane Matthews scored her first two goals as a Buckeye to make it a 4-1 game. Jenniina Nylund’s goal made it 4-2, but Paeyten Levis’ empty-netter secured the 5-2 win. On Saturday, goals from Levis and Rosenthal put Ohio State up 2-0 after the first period. Emma Gentry cut into the lead early in the second to make it 2-1. But the Buckeyes reeled off three unanswered in the second to put the game out of reach. Matthews, Sydney Morrow and Jaques all scored to make it 5-1. Jaques scored again in the third to make it 6-1. Nylund scored her second of the weekend late in the third to make it a 6-2 win for OSU.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO