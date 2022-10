SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 17 Notre Dame women’s soccer team (11-2-0, 4-2-0) made yet another emphatic statement inside Alumni Stadium, this time dominating No. 3 Florida State (9-1-1, 5-1-0), 4-0. Today’s win marks the first time in program history the Irish have beaten two top-three teams during the regular season (previously beating No. 2 Virginia). In addition, it marks the first time Notre Dame has beaten both Virginia and Florida State in the same season since joining the ACC in 2013.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO