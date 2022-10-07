COVID-19 Bivalent Moderna Booster Clinics Offered on October 11th and 19th. The Greenwich Department of Health will be offering the approved updated COVID -19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine (Moderna) for adults 18 years and older at two scheduled clinics in October 2022. The new COVID-19 Booster Vaccine targets two versions of the coronavirus, the original strain and the Omicron sub-variants (BA. 4 & BA.5), which became the dominant subvariants in the U.S over the summer. Accordingly, to federal health officials most of the population should plan on getting an updated COVID-19 shot matched to the strain of the virus that is currently circulating.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO