New Canalside monument honors Black veterans
The monument has 12 columns and will light up at night. There are also bricks that have the names of African Americans who have served our country.
commUNITY spotlight: Niagara Falls elementary school now honors Dr. Bloneva Bond
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls elementary school gives honor to the first Black woman to serve on the school board. Dr. Bloneva Bond was a triple threat. She was a civil rights activist, a community leader, and a board member from 1979-1984. Bond died in 2004, but she...
Local leaders donate 100k check to Italian Cultural Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Italian Cultural Center in North Buffalo is celebrating Italian Heritage Month and it’s one year anniversary. Local leaders helped celebrate by donating $100,000 check to the center. Watch the full segment above.
Grand Island High School NAF has special guest speaker
The National Academy of Finance (NAF) at Grand Island High School was proud to have a guest speaker this past week. Town Council member Pete Marston came to talk to the career and financial management students about how he became interested in government and service to the community. Career exploration...
School districts searching for solutions after student athletes report racism
School districts are searching for solutions after student athletes report hearing racial slurs on the field of a girls soccer game.
Eastern Hills Church helps community member heal in a time of grievance
Eastern Hills Church helps community member heal after tragic murder suicide within the Bergum family. Church members hosted a worship and prayer service to help those hurting.
Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony
The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative
Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
City of Tonawanda receives New York State funding to boost safety
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda is getting nearly $200,000 in New York State funding to pay for three new police dispatch stations, a new SUV, and a second school resource officer. The money was secured by Assemblyman Bill Conrad. Outdated radio and 911 recording equipment...
Buffalo Rising Witches Ball returns Oct. 29 at the Statler
Buffalo’s most exciting night of horror is back, and this time will have you riding the highway straight to hell! This year’s Witches Ball is happening at The Statler on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) and speaking of drop – they’ve got a blazing hot line-up!
Families of Buffalo massacre victims call on governor to change law
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) -- Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state's 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The Grieving Families...
Protest against the Iranian government held in Niagara Square
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the death of a 22-year-old woman in Iran last month, thousands around the world are taking to the streets in protest. The protests began after a 22-year-old woman died while in custody, following a violation by Iran's so-called "morality police" for what they called a violation of their dress code.
From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken
The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
Iranian ex-pat plans downtown Buffalo protest after Iran headscarf death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Protests are continuing worldwide in support of women in Iran, who are fighting not only for their rights but for their lives. The protests began after a 22-year-old woman died while in custody, following a violation by Iran's so-called "morality police" for what they called a violation of their dress code.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 7 - October 9
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you and your family are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across the region. Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The 3-1 Buffalo Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Increased security at West Seneca East High School after social media threats
The West Seneca Police Department conducted an overnight investigation after online threats were posted to social media towards East Senior High School.
Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments
Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
Thursday deadline passes for alleged Tops Market mass shooter to file paperwork
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lawyers for alleged Tops Market mass shooter Payton Gendron have not filed the necessary paperwork needed to pursue a psychiatric defense or extreme emotional disturbance, according to a New York State court spokesperson. The deadline was for that was Thursday, October 6. Gendron's defense team...
