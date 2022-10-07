ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Grand Island High School NAF has special guest speaker

The National Academy of Finance (NAF) at Grand Island High School was proud to have a guest speaker this past week. Town Council member Pete Marston came to talk to the career and financial management students about how he became interested in government and service to the community. Career exploration...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
City
New York City, NY
Hamburg, NY
Education
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Founder of Grand Island's paramedic program honored in special ceremony

The Grand Island Fire Co. was established with 53 founding members in 1938. But it wouldn’t have the paramedic unit, for which it is now renowned, until 1979. Dr. Edward “Ted” Rayhill, 93, the individual who was instrumental in creating the training program for paramedics, was honored Oct. 2, when members of the Grand Island Fire Co. came to his home for an inspection on his front lawn.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Priest shortage headlines Diocese of Buffalo's Road to Renewal initiative

Todd Remick, 56, was ordained in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo in 2006. He was recently reassigned from Mayville and Bemus Point, and is now celebrating mass at a number of parishes in the Jamestown area under the Diocese Road to Renewal, which aims to group parish families geographically so they can consolidate programs, as well as share resources and priests.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
Person
Martin Luther King
artvoice.com

Buffalo Rising Witches Ball returns Oct. 29 at the Statler

Buffalo’s most exciting night of horror is back, and this time will have you riding the highway straight to hell! This year’s Witches Ball is happening at The Statler on Saturday, October 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. so you can Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop) and speaking of drop – they’ve got a blazing hot line-up!
BUFFALO, NY
ktbb.com

Families of Buffalo massacre victims call on governor to change law

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) -- Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state's 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The Grieving Families...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilbert College#Segregation#Poverty#Linus College#Parker Delivers#Pwi#The Buffalo Tops Market
erienewsnow.com

From Buffalo to Erie... Chiavetta's Barbecue Chicken

The Buffalo Bills have gained many new fans in Northwestern Pennsylvania over the past few years due to their success on the football field. But, there's something else from Buffalo that's become a big hit in this area. It's a brand of barbecue chicken that's always cooked juicy and delicious for a worthy cause.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
96.1 The Breeze

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Folwell Apartments

Work continues on the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital maternity building at 140 Hodge Avenue. People Inc. is spearheading the $14 million project. The senior apartments are a component of the larger Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate Elmwood Crossing project. The forty-four affordable apartments will...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy