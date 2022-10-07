Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers criticizes Packers after loss in London
Aaron Rodgers sounds none too happy with the Packers. The Green Bay Packers killed themselves in London on Sunday. While the New York Giants absolutely played a respectable game, the Packers didn’t even go to the run game despite having one of the league’s best running backs at their disposal.
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't pleased with his staff.
Watch: Aaron Jones calls out Packers play calling after loss to Giants (Video)
Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t sound happy after some questionable play calls in a loss to the Giants. Things were less than jolly in England for the Green Bay Packers. After narrowly escaping on the road against a Mike Evans-less Buccaneers team and sneaking past the Bailey Zappe-led...
Lions Safety Saivion Smith Taken Off Field in Ambulance After Suffering Leg Injury
VIDEO: Saivion Smith's leg injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers Report Card After Losing to Giants in London
The Green Bay Packers lost to the New York Giants 27-22 in London on Sunday. Here are the weekly grades, which include two F’s.
On Milwaukee
Updated: 30+ bars waking up early for the Packers' London game
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Tomorrow marks another Packers Sunday – albeit one unlike any...
Comments / 1