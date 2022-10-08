Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Mountaineers take on Red Raiders, Wildcats up against Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're back to our regularly scheduled Friday Night Frenzy this week! And as usual, we're bringing you highlights and scores from key high school football games in the Carolinas!. This week, WCNC Charlotte is at two games to get you up close and personal looks at...
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
NC State drops one spot in AP Top 25 poll after rallying back against Florida State
NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) is ranked 15th after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 19-17 on Saturday night. On Sunday, quarterback NC State Devin Leary is expected to undergo an MRI on his right throwing shoulder. Leary left Saturday’s game against Florida State. It’s unclear how much time, if any, Leary will miss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
Live Action Takeaways: Focused Tar Heels Ready for the Journey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- There was a new name to the event, but "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" had a familiar setup and a lot of familiar faces Friday at the Smith Center. The public celebration of the start of Year Two for North Carolina under Hubert Davis had the...
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at the game, which involved players as […]
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, at 71st High School, around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. Authorities believe the shooting was not a random...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
WRAL
Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools
A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
Fairmont man dies after early-morning shooting in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A Fairmont man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, Lumberton police said. Police found Brandon Leonard, 31, dead when they arrived around 2:20 a.m. Saturday to 207 South Rozier St. in Lumberton. Anyone information on the case is asked to call Lumberton police at...
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
Richmond County Ag Fair returns next week
HAMLET — The Richmond County Agricultural Fair returns to the corner of N.C. 38 next week for the first time since 2019. The fair, a fundraiser for the Hamlet Lions Club, was put on hold the previous two years in response to the COVID pandemic. For those hoping to...
The Robesonian
Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff
Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
PHOTOS: Hoptoberfest at the Rock ’22
ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds of people filled their cups with craft brews Saturday at Rockingham Dragway for the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hoptoberfest. More than 16 craft beers from across the state, including several varieties Southern Pines Brewing Co., were on tap at the festival. Attendees tried...
Clinton woman killed in head-on wreck
A Clinton woman was killed in the early-morning hours Sunday morning in a head-on collision north of Salemburg, according to reports from the
Up and Coming Weekly
Contract awarded to widen I-95 north of Lumberton
The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $247 million contract to widen an eight-mile section of Interstate 95 north of Lumberton. Flatiron Constructors Inc. of Morrisville will widen the interstate from four lanes to eight from just south of Exit 22 to mile marker 29, the state Transportation Department said in a release.
cbs17
Fayetteville house fire under investigation, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a house fire in Fayetteville that happened Sunday morning. At about 8:06 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Argon Ave. They said the fire was showing from the home when they...
Comments / 0