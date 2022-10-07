ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, PA

H.S. Football: Montrose closes out Hanover Area after late Hawkeyes touchdown

By Phil Thrash For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3cO0_0iR1TBp800

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HANOVER TWP. — With 1:12 left on the clock, an eight-point lead and an upcoming fourth-and-3 play, Montrose stuck to what worked all night for them — pounding the ball on the ground.

Gus Brown was able to pick up four yards on the rush to move the chains and secure the 14-6 victory for Montrose over Hanover Area on Friday.

“We weighed the opportunity that we could get it,” Meteors assistant coach Lou Cella said. “It was enough yards where I thought we could get it.”

Cella, acting as Montrose’s head coach with Steve Hinds away, noted that Hanover Area being out of timeouts and the risk of another blocked punt factored heavily into his decision.

Giving the ball back to the Hawkeyes was the last thing Montrose wanted to do with the Hawkeyes coming off their first scoring drive and taking momentum.

With less than four minutes left in the game and trailing 14-0, the Hawks would make things interesting after a blocked punt gave them possession at the Montrose 25-yard line.

Hanover Area had been scoreless in its three previous red-zone possessions. But the Hawks would finally get on the board with Christian Torres finding an open Sean Dooner for a 13-yard touchdown.

It ended up being not enough after Montrose scored on offense and defense in the first quarter.

After an opening six-play, 68-yard scoring drive to start the game, the Meteors’ offense would fail to find the end zone for the remainder of the game.

“We came out like a lion to start the game,” Cella said.

On the first play from scrimmage Lance Rought picked up 49 yards to put the Meteors in the red zone. On a third-and-goal play Rought would receive the ball again but came up a yard short of the end zone. Wyatt Nabywaniec would take the ensuing snap and jump past his offensive line for the game’s opening score.

Rought would gain another 22 yards on a rushing play as he led the game with 80 rushing yards.

Hanover Area quickly moved the ball back across midfield, but on a fourth-and-short rushing attempt, a loose ball would end up in the hands of Rought as he returned it 57 yards to give Montrose a 14-0 lead.

“I don’t know if we win the game” without Rought’s big plays in the first quarter, Cella said.

The Hawkeyes would find themselves in Montrose territory again. But another turnover, this time an interception by Nabywaniec, would end their threat.

Torres started the game completing five of his first six passes, the biggest coming on a 25-yard gain to Dooner on a fourth-and-9 play that gave the Hawkeyes their first red zone trip in the contest.

The drive would come up empty as the next two passes fell incomplete to give the ball back to Montrose.

The Hawks would find themselves inside the Meteor 15-yard line before the end of the half, but two penalties would push them back as they never recovered.

The Meteors defense would keep Hanover Area in check for most of the game, but in the fourth quarter the Hawkeyes began to gain momentum.

Two completions over 20 yards, one to Dooner and the other to Luis McCoy, would present Hanover Area with another red zone opportunity.

Torres would find Jayden Shortz on the ensuing play, but as Shortz extended the ball hoping to cross the goal line, Montrose would pop the ball loose and watch it roll out of bounds in the endzone for a touchback and a turnover.

Montrose found success running the ball early on, but without any aerial threat the Hawkeyes defense was able to hone in on the ground game to keep the score close. The Meteors would only run three passing plays, with their only success coming from a defensive pass interference penalty.

Sedrick Beasley came up with an interception for Hanover Area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

Crestwood, Lake-Lehman golf teams keep winning, claim District 2 titles

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Crestwood and Lake-Lehman golf squads already had terrific regular seasons, capped off with Wyoming Valley Conference titles. The momentum didn’t stop on Tuesday. The Comets edged Abington Heights in Class 3A and the Black Knights took down Scranton Prep 312-350...
LEHMAN, PA
Times Leader

Crestwood tops Hazleton Area in field hockey

HAZLETON – Alyse Wanchisen and Alex Geiger each scored twice as Crestwood defeated Hazleton Area 4-0 in Wyoming Valley Conference field hockey action Monday. Morgan Koons assisted on both of Wanchisen’s goals, while Aubrey Macri assisted on both of Geiger’s. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Dallas 3, Wyoming Valley West...
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Hanover, PA
Montrose, PA
Sports
City
Montrose, PA
Hanover, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Hanover Township, PA
Times Leader

Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — On the Rams’ third offensive play, Dallas’ Dorance Armstrong bashed through their offensive line and hit Matthew Stafford. DeMarcus Lawrence scooped up the quarterback’s fumble and rumbled into the end zone. “It was a surreal moment,” Lawrence said of his second touchdown in...
DALLAS, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

‘There’s no place like home’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The MPB Community Players, in cooperation with the Hazleton Integration Project, will present the musical theatre extravaganza “The Wizard of Oz” at the Hazleton One Community Center on Oct. 14, 15 and 16. Based on the 1939 MGM movie, the show will include well-loved songs like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.” Reserved seats are available, and tickets will also be available at the door.
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Torres
susquehannastyle.com

6 Spots for Fall Sippin'

Nothing says fall fun like some local libations. Ready to start planning your autumn adventures? Check out these regional brewery, winery, distillery, and cidery hot spots. 35 N Cedar St, Lititz, PA 17543 | 717-799-4499 | stollandwolfe.com. Celebrating over 250 years of Pennsylvania distilling, we use recipes and methods passed...
HARRISBURG, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville

Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
DANVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkeyes#22 Yards#American Football#Hawks#Meteors
webbweekly.com

Rachel E. Camp, 32

Rachel E. Camp, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born March 25, 1990, in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bill and Carol (Springman) Camp. Rachel worked at the IMA Group of Williamsport, and attended Community Baptist Church of Montoursville. Rachel...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
local21news.com

Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wkok.com

Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54

DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

13K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy