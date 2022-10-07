H.S. Football: Montrose closes out Hanover Area after late Hawkeyes touchdown

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HANOVER TWP. — With 1:12 left on the clock, an eight-point lead and an upcoming fourth-and-3 play, Montrose stuck to what worked all night for them — pounding the ball on the ground.

Gus Brown was able to pick up four yards on the rush to move the chains and secure the 14-6 victory for Montrose over Hanover Area on Friday.

“We weighed the opportunity that we could get it,” Meteors assistant coach Lou Cella said. “It was enough yards where I thought we could get it.”

Cella, acting as Montrose’s head coach with Steve Hinds away, noted that Hanover Area being out of timeouts and the risk of another blocked punt factored heavily into his decision.

Giving the ball back to the Hawkeyes was the last thing Montrose wanted to do with the Hawkeyes coming off their first scoring drive and taking momentum.

With less than four minutes left in the game and trailing 14-0, the Hawks would make things interesting after a blocked punt gave them possession at the Montrose 25-yard line.

Hanover Area had been scoreless in its three previous red-zone possessions. But the Hawks would finally get on the board with Christian Torres finding an open Sean Dooner for a 13-yard touchdown.

It ended up being not enough after Montrose scored on offense and defense in the first quarter.

After an opening six-play, 68-yard scoring drive to start the game, the Meteors’ offense would fail to find the end zone for the remainder of the game.

“We came out like a lion to start the game,” Cella said.

On the first play from scrimmage Lance Rought picked up 49 yards to put the Meteors in the red zone. On a third-and-goal play Rought would receive the ball again but came up a yard short of the end zone. Wyatt Nabywaniec would take the ensuing snap and jump past his offensive line for the game’s opening score.

Rought would gain another 22 yards on a rushing play as he led the game with 80 rushing yards.

Hanover Area quickly moved the ball back across midfield, but on a fourth-and-short rushing attempt, a loose ball would end up in the hands of Rought as he returned it 57 yards to give Montrose a 14-0 lead.

“I don’t know if we win the game” without Rought’s big plays in the first quarter, Cella said.

The Hawkeyes would find themselves in Montrose territory again. But another turnover, this time an interception by Nabywaniec, would end their threat.

Torres started the game completing five of his first six passes, the biggest coming on a 25-yard gain to Dooner on a fourth-and-9 play that gave the Hawkeyes their first red zone trip in the contest.

The drive would come up empty as the next two passes fell incomplete to give the ball back to Montrose.

The Hawks would find themselves inside the Meteor 15-yard line before the end of the half, but two penalties would push them back as they never recovered.

The Meteors defense would keep Hanover Area in check for most of the game, but in the fourth quarter the Hawkeyes began to gain momentum.

Two completions over 20 yards, one to Dooner and the other to Luis McCoy, would present Hanover Area with another red zone opportunity.

Torres would find Jayden Shortz on the ensuing play, but as Shortz extended the ball hoping to cross the goal line, Montrose would pop the ball loose and watch it roll out of bounds in the endzone for a touchback and a turnover.

Montrose found success running the ball early on, but without any aerial threat the Hawkeyes defense was able to hone in on the ground game to keep the score close. The Meteors would only run three passing plays, with their only success coming from a defensive pass interference penalty.

Sedrick Beasley came up with an interception for Hanover Area.