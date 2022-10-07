H.S. Football: Hennigan runs for five TDs to power Williamsport past Valley West

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Williamsport got its offense going last week. Nasir Hennigan made sure the train kept on rolling on Friday.

The standout running back scored all five touchdowns for the Millionaires, who won their second straight game by hammering Wyoming Valley West 38-7 at STA Stadium.

Hennigan went over 200 yards rushing in the victory, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first and third quarters and one in the second to fuel the victory.

Entering the night with 664 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, Hennigan found the end zone from 13 yards out and then again on a 1-yard plunge to put Williamsport (3-4) up 14-0 after one quarter.

Connor Poole added to the lead in the second quarter with a 42-yard field goal before Hennigan sent the home team into halftime with a 41-yard touchdown run that made it 24-0.

Hennigan’s final two scores ran the lead to 38-0 after three quarters.

Wyoming Valley West (0-7) got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Cobb.

The Spartans will host Hazleton Area next week while Williamsport makes the trip to play Wilkes-Barre Area.