residentnews.net
Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race
1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
News4Jax.com
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon.
Action News Jax
Crist absent from hurricane relief drives in Northeast Florida, as DeSantis sees seven-month high in
PALATKA, Fla. — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist’s campaign is offering a lending hand to victims of Hurricane Ian by collecting relief supplies throughout the state. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Crist’s campaign bus made three stops in Northeast Florida Thursday, but one person was notably...
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
Action News Jax
Dock assessment, repairs begin in Fernandina after Hurricane Ian damage
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Damage assessment started on Thursday at the Fernandina Harbor Marina after the remnants of Hurricane Ian left their mark. This comes at the same time some street improvement projects will also be kicking off, which will lead to some closures and a lot of movement in the area.
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
News4Jax.com
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Vermont Bound, Sally’s Ice Cream Owners Celebrated with Community Farewell
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla.(October 8, 2022) – Adieu, for now. Ready to take on her life’s next great adventure, Karen Barchowski and daughter Madison celebrated one last hurrah as the owners of Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach on Saturday night under a nearly full moon and a rocket launch.
Action News Jax
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Police is looking for two burglar suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Police is currently investigating an auto burglary in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Girvin Road. Jacksonville’s Sheriffs Office says, several items were taken from the victim’s car. The two suspects left the scene in what looks like a 1970′s model Chevrolet.
Action News Jax
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
News4Jax.com
Owner says his Arlington store was targeted 6 times in robberies over past 3 months
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a series of armed robberies in the Arlington area, and police have released photos of a person involved that they’re working to track down. Police say the surveillance photos show someone who’s pointing a gun at...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital
The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
News4Jax.com
Person shot, another hospitalized for injury in possible road rage incident, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized Friday evening -- one for treatment of a gunshot wound -- in what an investigator said was an incident possibly related to road rage, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Units were called to Blanding Boulevard near...
