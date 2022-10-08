Read full article on original website
Coach Desormeaux Talks Ben Wooldridge, Chris Smith Status, Prepping for Marshall & More
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football didn't play this weekend, but continued their install for this weeks' matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. After falling to South Alabama last week, the Cajuns are looking to get off the schneid this Wednesday night in a road matchup against Marshall. As he does every...
Lafayette Christian opens district play with runaway win over Northside
The Northside Vikings continued to show some progress in their District 4-4A opener against powerhouse Lafayette Christian, but the visiting Knights still proved far too powerful in a 56-21 win on Friday at Viking Stadium. As usual, LCA quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson led the Knights’ offense effort with 265 yards and...
Former LSU Tiger Deion Jones Traded From Falcons to Browns
A former LSU Tiger is on the move. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is reportedly sending a 2024 NFL Draft sixth-round selection to Atlanta for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, should...
Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge
Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind the offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win against the Tigers.
Teurlings defeats Westgate 30-22 to snap Tigers' 13-game winning streak
If you are a team with the state’s longest winning streak in high school football, beware of Teurlings Catholic. For the second time this season on Friday, ninth-ranked Teurling Catholichave faced a defending state champion who entered the game with 13 consecutive victories. And Teurlings ended it. First, it...
Kinder High student returns to football field after August shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a months-long recovery, Kinder High School student Landon Schmitz returned to the football field after being shot in the abdomen at a back-to-school party in August. He said the hardest part of recovery: “Not being able to play football with my team.”. It’s...
1st & 10: Week 6 of Acadiana’s High School Football [VIDEO]
KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the sixth week of High School football in Acadiana.
2022 Erath High Homecoming Court
The 2022 Erath High Homecoming Court was named during the Powder Puff games on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The seniors named are (left to right) Drew Broussard, Kynnedi Rodriguez, Avery-Grace Hebert, Kate Champagne, Ann Renee’ Toups, Emma Pigott, Carlee LeBlanc, Layla Champagne, and Gracie Vice. At the Homecoming game on Friday, October 7, 2022, one senior will be named the 73rd EHS Homecoming Queen. The presentation of the court begins at 6:15 at Robert J. Segura Stadium. The game against St. Martinville begins at 7 p.m.
At the table: Amy Martin makes Chicken and Dumplings in Lafayette
Dumplings shape shift according to culture and recipe — from the tiny striped barrel shape of Italian gnocchi to the large roundness of Chinese bao, with pot loads of stuffed and unstuffed variations in between. Southern-style chicken and dumplings tend to be either flat, pastalike strips or roundish doughy blobs dropped in boiling stock.
Paul Breaux Middle in Lafayette on Lockdown
Another school is on lockdown in Lafayette.
Acadiana High School shelter-in-place lifted
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Students and staff at Acadiana High School are back to normal after being told to shelter in place this morning. According to police, a note was found containing a threat. “Visitors will not be allowed to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “We will provide an update as soon as […]
Conni Castille brings out south Louisiana in her films: 'I just love storytelling'
Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Conni Castille left her Breaux Bridge home for Texas when she was 17 years old and pregnant to get away her country way of life.
Fascinating cloud formations caught in Acadiana
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Lockdown Lifted at Lafayette High After Online Threats Disrupt School for the Second Time This Week
Lafayette High School is currently on lockdown for the second time this week as a result of pointed online threats. According to LPSS automated message, the lockdown has been lifted at Lafayette High School but a shelter-in-place protocol remains intact. This is message from the district. After a thorough search...
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road
The fatal crash that occurred October 9 on Kaliste Saloom Road is a result of two vehicles making impact at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Lake Farm Road says the Lafayette Police Department.
Former Sears space at the Acadiana Mall sold, new business coming
The old Sears space attached to the Acadiana Mall has been sold to a Florida-based company.
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Six-Vehicle Crash In Kaplan (Kaplan, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a six-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Kaplan. The crash happened on Oct.6 around 2:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
