Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Authorities […]
Phys.org
Rare wolves headed to South Carolina from Ohio as fight to prevent extinction ramps up
By next spring, visitors to a South Carolina nature preserve may get a glimpse of one of the world's rarest animals. Brookgreen Gardens expects three red wolves to be shipped from a zoo in Ohio to the Georgetown County nature center as part of an effort to revive the critically imperiled species in South Carolina and other states.
Coastal Carolina University lifts shelter in place
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University lifted as shelter in place alert Monday evening after a law enforcement presence at an apartment complex near the university. The university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity telling students to shelter in place, but no other details were provided. At 7:23 p.m., […]
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach is 9th in Best Midsize Metro Areas for Golfers
You don’t have to look far to see a golf course here on the Grand Strand. it’s for good reason…Myrtle Beach ranks in the top 10 places best metro cities for golfers. Taking into consideration local weather, total PGA tour events in the past five years, golf courses and country clubs per capita, and sporting goods stores, the study found that the Myrtle Beach metro area is the 9th best. The sport in general has grown in popularity. In fact, a record 3.2 million played for the first time last year.
New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
myhorrynews.com
Bringing the energy: Shorty's donates inflatable tunnel to Loris athletics
Not only does Loris High’s new inflatable tunnel bring energy to the field, it gives the school's athletic program an identity. Hitting the field on Friday nights for this year’s football team is that much more exciting, thanks to Shorty’s Grill in Loris donating an inflatable tunnel, which links to a 25-foot-tall inflatable helmet.
Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again. When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around through most of the work week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new week starts off with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible. Better rain chances arrive later this week. Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight with the slight risk of a sprinkle or two. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s inland and upper 50s along the Grand Strand.
myrtlebeachsc.com
As Myrtle Beach goes corporate, will the Sun News acquisition matter?
McClatchy papers, including the Myrtle Beach Sun News, were acquired during the covid period of 2020 by Chatham Asset Management, out of Chatham, New Jersey. A federal judge signed off on a $312 million bankruptcy deal for the historic newspaper company. McClatchy owned the Sun News, The Charlotte Observer, the State Newspaper and its flagship, The Sacramento Bee, among others.
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach
Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
wfxb.com
Story of the Gray Man of Pawleys Island is the Subject of a Spooky Podcast
The story of the Gray Man of Pawleys Island is featured in a podcast series titled ‘South of Spooky’. It explores history and cultures of local legends. The Gray Man of Pawleys Island is featured in episode 1. The legend is centuries-old and the Gray Man is said to still roam the island. The podcast streams on the SC Public Radio website, Youtube and more apps.
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach details weekend road closures ahead of mini-marathons, race
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Various roads in Myrtle Beach will be partially closed or reduced to a single lane this weekend while three runs take place. The Myrtle Beach Mini-Marathon, Coastal 5k and Doggie Dash are all this Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, October 15. The 5K Race starts at...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed. “When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach damages from Hurricane Ian exceed $15M in total
MYRTLE BEACH — Damage to residential and commercial properties in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have exceeded $15 million in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Within their respective city limits, North Myrtle Beach saw $13.1 million in damage, while Myrtle Beach saw about $2.6 million in damage. These damage assessments do not include beach erosion or damage to the sand dunes, which are currently being assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
live5news.com
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
