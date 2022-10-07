Read full article on original website
Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs
Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Key Technologies Helps Logistics Companies Conquer the Last Mile
Over the last few years, there has been a steady shift to e-commerce leading to an increase in package deliveries. In fact, U.S. parcel volume grew to a record high of 21.5 billion in 2021, and carrier revenues exceeded all previous years’ figures totaling $188 billion. With the influx of e-commerce and deliveries, both consumers’ and businesses’ expectations are also significantly increasing.
US Foods Launches the Most Advanced E-commerce Application in the Food Service Distribution Industry
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the beginning of the national roll-out of MOXē (Making Operator Xperiences Easy), the food service distribution industry’s most advanced and the only all-in-one e-commerce application that can be used across desktop, tablet and mobile devices anywhere, anytime. MOXē is a personalized one-stop shop where operators can find the right products from a selection of more than 400,000 items, manage orders and track deliveries in one application. This new application builds on the company’s long track record of bringing food service operators innovative technology solutions that help them save time and money and more efficiently manage their business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221008005009/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
New GoodwillFinds CEO Has Big Digital Aspirations
Newly-appointed GoodwillFinds CEO Matt Kaness has big aspirations for the 120-year-old nonprofit’s new online shop. “We launched with this version of the site to get started, to start learning, to introduce the venture to the world. But there's so many different opportunities to innovate and to activate the Goodwill community that we haven't even started to scrape the surface on,” Kaness told Cheddar News.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
techunwrapped.com
About 50 startups attend the BNEW Startup Innovation Hub, in Barcelona
The BNEW Startup Innovation Hub closes its doors today with the participation of more than 50 startups. The event is part of the third edition of the Barcelona New Economy Week (BNEW). According to their professional activity, the startups have participated in the following verticals: digital industry, real estate, mobility,...
foodsafetynews.com
One-stop shop for food safety certification
An organization that puts the spotlight on the value of farmworkers in helping to keep this country’s fresh produce safe and healthy has moved another step forward in benefiting growers, retailers, farmworkers and consumers. Incubating since 2009, the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), which began certifying produce farms in 2014,...
monitordaily.com
Gordon Brothers & TAGeX Brands Form Strategic Alliance to Support Food Industry
Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, formed a strategic alliance with TAGeX Brands to provide real estate and equipment services to support the food service industry, including the purchase of surplus equipment and real estate. Together, Gordon Brothers and TAGeX Brands have more than 10 years of...
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces First Ever Salesforce VAR Online B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Accelerator Management solution.
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider that built their technology 100% Native & Lightning on the Salesforce Platform, is also known to partner directly with its customers. Has released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution. SAASTEPS announces the first-ever Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution built 100%...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey
Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
Sam's Club Is the Savings Solution for Entrepreneurs
Here's how you can save big on office supplies.
How to Turn Your E-commerce Site into a Profitable Venture
E-Commerce is one of the fastest growing online business models in the digital landscape and every day numerous new e-commerce websites come into existence. However, many, if not most, of them fail to turn into sustainable brands or profitable long-term ventures. One of the common factors behind the failure of any new eCommerce website is the lack of the right strategies. In this post we will discuss some of the major factors that play a vital role in determining the success of an eCommerce site:
ffnews.com
SmartStream launches AI-enabled technology for exceptions management
SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, today announces the launch of SmartStream Air version 7 – to further control exceptions management using advanced cloud-native AI technology. This is a first in the industry, with AI exceptions management processes learning from user behaviours; it is designed to help reconcilers to focus on other tasks, which in turn helps businesses reduce costs when managing their reconciliations.
HeadsUp Healthcare Names Andrea Carter VP of Operations
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Andrea Crawford Carter has joined HeadsUp Healthcare as vice president of operations. HeadsUp provides specialized and compassionate above-the- neck care to workers’ compensation patients. Carter oversees all aspects of patient, provider and client fulfillment, as well as clinical oversight and utilization review. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005023/en/ Andrea Carter joins HeadsUp Healthcare as Vice President of Operations. HeadsUp provides specialized, above-the-neck care to workers’ compensation patients. (Photo: Business Wire)
howafrica.com
Black Woman Appointed As CEO of Higher Ed’s Leading Data Integration and EdTech Company
AMSimpkins & Associates has announced the appointment of Laqwacia Simpkins as Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, she was Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations with AMSA. Laqwacia, who previously worked at DH Security Solutions in Atlanta, GA, joined the AM Simpkins team in 2015. While the organization’s founder, Maurice...
NFL・
getnews.info
Web Entrepreneur Antony May Shares How He Helps Businesses Make It on Web3
It’s a never-ending game of catch-up with the dynamic worldwide web. The first version, Web1, introduced emails and static websites made of HTML codes. After that came Web 2.0, with its interactive features such as animations, sounds, videos, social media widgets, and more than just coding knowledge to make them work properly. However, the increased accessibility Web2 offers comes with drawbacks in the form of intrusive algorithms. It doesn’t matter if it’s through your emails or web browsing history. The information can be accessed and used against you.
