pymnts.com

BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments

Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
Reuters

Bank of America to invest $100 million in deposits to minority-owned banks

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp plans to deposit an additional $100 million into banks that focus on minority communities, the company said on Tuesday. The program doubles Bank of America's earlier pledge to deposit $100 million in minority depository institutions, or MDIs, that are mostly owned by minority individuals. The second-biggest U.S. lender has expanded its racial equality initiatives in recent years, making $42.5 million in equity investments in 22 MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions, and taking equity stakes of less than 5% of each lender.
tickerreport.com

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
u.today

Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
TIME

Colonial America Is a Myth

Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
todaynftnews.com

Zenledger validates its partnership with BitPay crypto exchange

ZenLedger, a provider of blockchain analytics and bitcoin tax software, has chosen the cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to accept cryptocurrency as payment for its goods. ZenLedger hopes to give crypto traders access to a wide range of functions by making the change. The business will be able to reduce transaction...
Retirement Daily

Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
The Independent

Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates

Britain’s biggest lenders have pressed the Chancellor over a potential extension of the Government’s mortgage guarantee scheme amid surging interest rates. Senior executives at high-street banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday.
Fox Business

Credit Suisse to buy back $3B in debt, sell Hotel Savoy

Credit Suisse shares soared Friday after the company disclosed plans to buy back $3 billion in debt securities as it looks to quell Wall Street's concerns over its financial health. According to a statement on Friday, the Swiss bank will make a cash tender offer in relation to eight euro...
tickerreport.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
wealthbriefingasia.com

Saxo Bank Appoints Interim CFO

The current CFO who came from Nordea is leaving the Danish-based investment bank. Saxo Bank, which operates in a number of jurisdictions, has appointed Mads Dorf Petersen as interim chief financial officer, replacing current group CFO Mette Ingeman Pedersen. Most recently, Dorf Petersen served as head of commercial finance at...
The Guardian

NatWest raises mortgage rates in line with its rivals

The government-backed lender NatWest has become the last big bank to raise interest rates on its mortgage products after last week’s market turmoil, dashing homeowners’ hopes of securing loans with rates lower than 4%. In an unusual move for a high street lender, NatWest issued a notice to...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Deutsche's Private Bank Head Sees Higher Deposit Rates – Media

As central banks begin to tighten monetary policy, it is prompting some lenders to finally raise rates on deposits – a relief for savers who have lost ground by holding cash over the past decade. Deutsche Bank's head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase...
