BofA Extends ‘Pay by Bank’ to Euro Payments
Bank of America has made its Pay by Bank payment solution available for euro currency payments, the bank announced Monday (Oct. 10). Offered in conjunction with Banked Ltd., the roll-out follows the U.K. launch of Pay by Bank in February this year and lets eCommerce shoppers pay directly from their bank account, Bank of America (BofA) said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS.
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Bank of America to invest $100 million in deposits to minority-owned banks
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp plans to deposit an additional $100 million into banks that focus on minority communities, the company said on Tuesday. The program doubles Bank of America's earlier pledge to deposit $100 million in minority depository institutions, or MDIs, that are mostly owned by minority individuals. The second-biggest U.S. lender has expanded its racial equality initiatives in recent years, making $42.5 million in equity investments in 22 MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions, and taking equity stakes of less than 5% of each lender.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Binance Boss Ready to Spend $1 Billion on Acquisitions
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claims that his company is ready to spend more than $1 billion on acquisition deals in 2022 alone, Bloomberg reports. The cryptocurrency giant has so far shelled out $325 million in 2022, more than doubling the amount of money that was invested last year. As reported...
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today
Crypto stocks traded higher as the broader market rose.
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Troubled times call for targeted investments, and these three stalwarts can still make you rich.
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
Zenledger validates its partnership with BitPay crypto exchange
ZenLedger, a provider of blockchain analytics and bitcoin tax software, has chosen the cryptocurrency exchange platform BitPay to accept cryptocurrency as payment for its goods. ZenLedger hopes to give crypto traders access to a wide range of functions by making the change. The business will be able to reduce transaction...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 9, 2022 | You may want to consider an adjustable-rate mortgage
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates experienced some volatility last...
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update
Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
Banks call for more support on mortgages amid surging rates
Britain’s biggest lenders have pressed the Chancellor over a potential extension of the Government’s mortgage guarantee scheme amid surging interest rates. Senior executives at high-street banks and building societies have discussed how they can better protect mortgage-holders and the most vulnerable customers during a meeting with the Chancellor on Thursday.
Credit Suisse to buy back $3B in debt, sell Hotel Savoy
Credit Suisse shares soared Friday after the company disclosed plans to buy back $3 billion in debt securities as it looks to quell Wall Street's concerns over its financial health. According to a statement on Friday, the Swiss bank will make a cash tender offer in relation to eight euro...
Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $175,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canna Business Resources: Update from Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
As a New York-based cannabis financing firm, Canna Business Resources is a definitive resource for cannabis operators in the United States, having provided more than $100 million in financing in 2021 for operators in nearly every state and every vertical and on pace to eclipse that amount this year. We...
Saxo Bank Appoints Interim CFO
The current CFO who came from Nordea is leaving the Danish-based investment bank. Saxo Bank, which operates in a number of jurisdictions, has appointed Mads Dorf Petersen as interim chief financial officer, replacing current group CFO Mette Ingeman Pedersen. Most recently, Dorf Petersen served as head of commercial finance at...
NatWest raises mortgage rates in line with its rivals
The government-backed lender NatWest has become the last big bank to raise interest rates on its mortgage products after last week’s market turmoil, dashing homeowners’ hopes of securing loans with rates lower than 4%. In an unusual move for a high street lender, NatWest issued a notice to...
Deutsche's Private Bank Head Sees Higher Deposit Rates – Media
As central banks begin to tighten monetary policy, it is prompting some lenders to finally raise rates on deposits – a relief for savers who have lost ground by holding cash over the past decade. Deutsche Bank's head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase...
