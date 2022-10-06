Read full article on original website
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Should Your Child Miss School for a Mental Health Day?
Would you allow your child to be absent from school for a mental health day? The answer was a resounding yes when I posed the question to a “moms panel” on a recent edition of my parenting segment, “Maggie and the Moms” on Daytime. We agreed that, while we don’t condone school absence willy-nilly, we’re […]
