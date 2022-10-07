ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?

Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults

1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
HEALTH
healio.com

Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction

Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adamts13#Steroids#Diseases#General Health#Iqr
neurology.org

COVID-19 Exposures, Vaccines, and Acute Ischemic Stroke Risk

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Most stroke prevention strategies involve optimizing medication regimens, diet, activity, lifestyle, and behavioral changes to promote...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hcplive.com

Liver Disease Risk Remains for HCV Patients With Bleeding Disorders

Despite the ability to cure hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections with direct-acting antivirals (DAA), there remains a risk of liver-related complications for patients with inherited bleeding disorders after the HCV is cured. A team, led by Cas J. Isfordink, Van Creveldkliniek, Department of Benign Hematology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
labroots.com

Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients

The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Brownsville Herald

No prescription needed: Walgreens to sell hearing aids

Walgreens and Lexie Hearing are making it easier to get a hearing aid without needing a prescription. The two announced Thursday that starting Oct. 17, Lexie Hearing aids can be purchased at Walgreens stores nationwide for $799. HealthyHearing.com, reports the average cost of an adult hearing aid is about to...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
hcplive.com

Bariatric Surgery Reduces Cardiovascular Disease Risk of NAFLD Patients

The risk of primary composite cardiovascular outcomes was reduced by 47%, while the risk of secondary cardiovascular disease outcomes was reduced by 50% in patients with bariatric surgery compared to nonsurgical patients. Bariatric surgery could be a way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for patients with severe obesity...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS

Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Long-Lasting Benefit Observed With Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab in Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

Results from a phase 2 trial indicated that atezolizumab and bevacizumab yielded a significant duration of response in recurrent endometrial cancer. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) yielded durable responses in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer, according to findings from a multi-institutional phase 2 trial (NCT03526432) that were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
CANCER
getnews.info

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
HEALTH
hcplive.com

Phase 3 STELLAR Trial Indicates Efficacy of Sotatercept for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Sotatercept added to background therapy demonstrated significant improvement in exercise capacity compared to placebo. Today, positive top-line results were announced from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The investigational activin receptor type IIA-Fc (ActRIIA-Fc) fusion protein...
SCIENCE
Healthline

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: What You Should Know

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can treat several types of cancers and some noncancerous conditions. It involves giving healthy stem cells to someone to replace damaged or depleted reserves of stem cells and to help treat disease. This article will provide more information about the process and why it can be...
CANCER
Healthline

Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments

Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Evans Syndrome: What You Should Know About This Rare Blood Disorder

Estimates are that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States have Evans syndrome, a rare but serious condition that impacts blood cells and can lead to fatigue, dizziness, pale or bruised skin, and purple or red spots on the skin. The condition is named after Robert Evans, who first...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy