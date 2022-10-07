Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
What Is Vitamin D3 Good For?
Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. The body needs vitamin D and calcium to maintain the right strength in bones. Vitamin D consists of D2 ergocalciferol, D3 cholecalciferol, alfacalcidol. Vitamin D is used to tackle bone disorders. Vitamin D3 is prescribed for people with...
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
healio.com
Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
neurology.org
COVID-19 Exposures, Vaccines, and Acute Ischemic Stroke Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Most stroke prevention strategies involve optimizing medication regimens, diet, activity, lifestyle, and behavioral changes to promote...
hcplive.com
Liver Disease Risk Remains for HCV Patients With Bleeding Disorders
Despite the ability to cure hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections with direct-acting antivirals (DAA), there remains a risk of liver-related complications for patients with inherited bleeding disorders after the HCV is cured. A team, led by Cas J. Isfordink, Van Creveldkliniek, Department of Benign Hematology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht...
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
No prescription needed: Walgreens to sell hearing aids
Walgreens and Lexie Hearing are making it easier to get a hearing aid without needing a prescription. The two announced Thursday that starting Oct. 17, Lexie Hearing aids can be purchased at Walgreens stores nationwide for $799. HealthyHearing.com, reports the average cost of an adult hearing aid is about to...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
hcplive.com
Bariatric Surgery Reduces Cardiovascular Disease Risk of NAFLD Patients
The risk of primary composite cardiovascular outcomes was reduced by 47%, while the risk of secondary cardiovascular disease outcomes was reduced by 50% in patients with bariatric surgery compared to nonsurgical patients. Bariatric surgery could be a way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for patients with severe obesity...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS
Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
cancernetwork.com
Long-Lasting Benefit Observed With Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab in Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
Results from a phase 2 trial indicated that atezolizumab and bevacizumab yielded a significant duration of response in recurrent endometrial cancer. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) yielded durable responses in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer, according to findings from a multi-institutional phase 2 trial (NCT03526432) that were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
getnews.info
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2032’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
hcplive.com
Phase 3 STELLAR Trial Indicates Efficacy of Sotatercept for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Sotatercept added to background therapy demonstrated significant improvement in exercise capacity compared to placebo. Today, positive top-line results were announced from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The investigational activin receptor type IIA-Fc (ActRIIA-Fc) fusion protein...
Healthline
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: What You Should Know
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can treat several types of cancers and some noncancerous conditions. It involves giving healthy stem cells to someone to replace damaged or depleted reserves of stem cells and to help treat disease. This article will provide more information about the process and why it can be...
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
Healthline
Evans Syndrome: What You Should Know About This Rare Blood Disorder
Estimates are that fewer than 5,000 people in the United States have Evans syndrome, a rare but serious condition that impacts blood cells and can lead to fatigue, dizziness, pale or bruised skin, and purple or red spots on the skin. The condition is named after Robert Evans, who first...
