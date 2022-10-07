Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Study shows SARS-CoV-2 infects human adipose tissue and undergoes productive infection in fat cells
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers demonstrated infection of human adipose tissue by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. Obesity increases the risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cells in the adipose tissue express angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and the presence of lipid droplets...
daystech.org
Detecting Alzheimer’s Disease in the Blood
Summary: A brand new blood pattern check is able to measuring the build-up of Alzheimer’s disease-associated amyloid-beta within the mind. Researchers from Hokkaido University and Toppan have developed a technique to detect build-up of amyloid β within the mind, a attribute of Alzheimer’s illness, from biomarkers in blood samples.
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
Study Suggests COVID-19 Rebound Is Not Caused by Impaired Immune Response
Findings from a small study of eight patients published in Clinical Infectious Diseases suggest that COVID-19 rebound is likely not caused by impaired immune responses. The study, led by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, aimed to define the clinical course and the immunologic and virologic characteristics of COVID-19 rebound in patients who have taken nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), an antiviral therapeutic developed by Pfizer, Inc.
verywellhealth.com
How Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Can Cause Eye Twitching & Other Eye Issues
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that affects how the brain and spinal cord nerves communicate with the body. In people with MS, the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerve cells (the myelin sheath) of the brain, spinal cord, and eyes. This destruction slows and even prevents the transfer of information between the brain and the rest of the body. MS can cause pain, difficulty with coordination, muscle weakness, and vision impairment.
MedicalXpress
Chronic kidney disease risk up for metabolically healthy overweight, obese people
Metabolically healthy overweight and obese individuals may have an increased risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mehmet Kanbay, M.D., from the Koc University School of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, and colleagues conducted a systematic review...
healio.com
Intermittently scanned CGM linked to lower HbA1c than finger sticks in type 1 diabetes
Intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring use is associated with greater improvements in HbA1c in type 1 diabetes at 24 weeks compared with finger-stick testing, according to study findings. “In this multicenter randomized trial funded by Diabetes UK, we found that an intermittently scanned CGM with alarms in adults with type...
MedicalXpress
A simple online calculator detects liver cirrhosis patients at high risk for clinical complications
Researchers at CeMM, the Medical University of Vienna (MedUni Vienna), and the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rare and Undiagnosed Diseases (LBI-RUD) joined efforts to use their expertise in machine learning and management of patients with cirrhosis to develop a non-invasive algorithm that can help clinicians to identify patients with cirrhosis at highest risk for severe complications.
verywellhealth.com
Type 2 Diabetes Screening and Diagnosis
It’s estimated that about one-fourth of people with diabetes don’t know it. If you have symptoms or are at risk, getting tested is important for treatment and to avoid complications. Here’s what you need to know about screening for type 2 diabetes and the next steps after you’ve been tested.
cancernetwork.com
Long-Lasting Benefit Observed With Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab in Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
Results from a phase 2 trial indicated that atezolizumab and bevacizumab yielded a significant duration of response in recurrent endometrial cancer. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) yielded durable responses in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer, according to findings from a multi-institutional phase 2 trial (NCT03526432) that were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
FDA OKs Faster Administration Method for Trogarzo
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a quicker administration method for Trogarzo (ibalizumab), allowing the long-acting IV treatment to be delivered in 30 seconds rather than 15 minutes every two weeks. “The evolution of Trogarzo administration from intravenous infusion to intravenous push means less preparation and treatment time...
daystech.org
AI Outperforms Ophthalmologists at Detecting Eye Disease
– A brand new research printed in Ophthalmology Science, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, discovered that Artificial Intelligence is considerably higher at detecting diabetic retinopathy (DR) than eye specialists. DR is the main reason for blindness amongst working-age adults but is well treatable with early detection.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Triple-Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Triple refractory multiple myeloma is a condition marked by malignant transformation of plasma cells that can lead to multi-organ failure. Triple-refractory multiple myeloma cases are often more advanced because they are resistant to treatment. Early symptoms include nonspecific symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and unexplained weight loss. Advanced symptoms include...
healio.com
‘Negligible’ melanoma risk observed in patients treated with methotrexate
Findings from a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis showed a “negligible” risk for melanoma among individuals treated with methotrexate. Mabel K. Yan, MBBS, of the Victorian Melanoma Service at The Alfred Hospital, Anita E. Wluka, MBBS, PhD, of the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University, and colleagues noted that findings from previous studies have demonstrated a possible association between methotrexate and melanoma.
cancernetwork.com
Tafasitamab Plus Lenalidomide Improve Outcomes Vs Systemic Therapies in Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL
Tafasitamab plus lenalidomide prolonged overall survival compared with systemic therapies in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, according to data from the retrospective RE-MIND2 study. Patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) experienced prolonged overall survival (OS) following treatment with tafasitamab (Monjuvi) and lenalidomide (Revlimid), meeting the primary...
MedicalXpress
SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP1 receptor antagonists improve type-2 diabetes outcomes, but are not cost effective
A cost-effectiveness study of sodium–glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP1) receptor agonists has found that the use of these medications as first-line treatment for type-2 diabetes would improve outcomes, but their costs would need to decrease by at least 70 percent to be cost-effective. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
News-Medical.net
Vaccine-induced neutralizing and non-neutralizing antibody activity against SARS-CoV-2
A recent study published in Cell Reports demonstrated that vaccine-induced antibody functions against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) diminish with age. Neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) SARS-CoV-2 represent one of the core measures of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine efficacy. Moreover, protection from hospitalization remains high even when neutralization is...
2minutemedicine.com
Ipilimumab addition to nivolumab showed no significant clinical benefit in resected advanced stage melanoma
Ipilimumab addition to nivolumab showed no significant clinical benefit in resected advanced stage melanoma. There was no significant difference in recurrence-free survival observed between all randomly assigned patients and the PD-L1 < 1% subgroup. The Incidence of adverse events of grades 3 or 4 was higher in the combination group....
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian dermoid cysts
An ovarian dermoid cyst is a benign cyst that develops on the ovaries. It is a fluid-filled sac that contains tissues such as teeth, skin, hair, and fat. People may also refer to them as mature cystic teratomas. Ovarian dermoid cysts are the. type of ovarian teratoma, which is a...
boldsky.com
Old Age Is A Risk Factor For Pneumonia Due To The Omicron Variant: Study
A new study has found that old age is an independent risk factor for the development of pneumonia in patients with Omicron variant infection and a history of inactivated vaccine administration [1]. Here's what the study findings had to say:. Omicron, which contains at least 35 mutations in the spike...
