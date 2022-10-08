ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

kmaland.com

Clarinda bounces back in four-set win over Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- A tough opening-set loss did nothing to hold back Clarinda Tuesday on their way to a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Page County rival, Shenandoah. The Cardinals (15-15 overall, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten) shook off a loss in the first set on their way to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 victory over the Fillies (16-13, 4-6).
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda looks to keep things rolling in final regular season game

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football is locked into the playoffs and as the No. 2 seed in Class 2A District 8, but they have one hurdle left to clear. The Cardinals (4-3 overall, 3-1 2A-8) have four wins in their last five and hope to make it five out of six when they travel to Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) on Friday.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup

(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Volleyball (10/11): Sidney, G-R, SC East, SE Warren win conference championships

(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15 Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the...
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Johnson-Brock routs Sacred Heart, prepares for matchup with Diller-Odell

(Johnson, Neb.) -- Johnson-Brock (6-1) is back in the win column as it prepares for the regular season finale with Diller-Odell (2-5) Friday. The Eagles took down Sacred Heart (4-3) 44-22 last week. “We played a really solid first half against a really good football team,” Johnson-Brock head coach Mitch...
JOHNSON, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Rock Port snaps skid, looks for two in a row against South Holt

(KMAland) -- Rock Port football snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday with a dominant 56-22 triumph over Southwest Livingston. The Blue Jays (4-3) won for the first time since September 16th, bouncing back from a tight loss to East Atchison and one that got away from them against King City.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Griswold AD Nicklaus recognized by IHSADA

(Griswold) -- Griswold Athletic Director Troy Nicklaus has received the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association's Southwest District Middle School Athletic Director of the Year. With this designation, Nicklaus is eligible as a candidate for the Iowa Middle School AD of the Year. Nicklaus' honor came off the nomination from...
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

UFR Podcast No. 1552: Mike Jungblut, Nate Mechaelsen

(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1552: Monday, October 10th. Recapping the fun weekend of sports, and it's time for Kirk Ferentz to go. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Bryan John Price, 61, Jefferson

Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 15, 2022. Memorial Contributions may be made, in Bryan’s name,. to University Center for Excellence of Developmental Disabilities, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to improving the health and independence of people with disabilities and creating a life with opportunities for everyone. Address: 100 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242.
JEFFERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda

Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
ATLANTIC, IA

