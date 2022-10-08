Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Clarinda bounces back in four-set win over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A tough opening-set loss did nothing to hold back Clarinda Tuesday on their way to a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Page County rival, Shenandoah. The Cardinals (15-15 overall, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten) shook off a loss in the first set on their way to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 victory over the Fillies (16-13, 4-6).
kmaland.com
Clarinda looks to keep things rolling in final regular season game
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football is locked into the playoffs and as the No. 2 seed in Class 2A District 8, but they have one hurdle left to clear. The Cardinals (4-3 overall, 3-1 2A-8) have four wins in their last five and hope to make it five out of six when they travel to Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) on Friday.
kmaland.com
Red Oak seeks to end regular season on high note in rivalry matchup
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season won't end with a playoff berth, but the Tigers still have plenty to play for in the regular season finale this week. Red Oak (4-3, 1-3) was eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 20-6 loss to Clarke. "It was just two...
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/11): Sidney, G-R, SC East, SE Warren win conference championships
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15 Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/11): UNI downs Drake, Northwest, UMKC also winners
(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat Drake while Northwest Missouri State and UMKC also picked up wins in regional college volleyball action on Tuesday.
kmaland.com
Johnson-Brock routs Sacred Heart, prepares for matchup with Diller-Odell
(Johnson, Neb.) -- Johnson-Brock (6-1) is back in the win column as it prepares for the regular season finale with Diller-Odell (2-5) Friday. The Eagles took down Sacred Heart (4-3) 44-22 last week. “We played a really solid first half against a really good football team,” Johnson-Brock head coach Mitch...
kmaland.com
1A No. 2 Underwood carrying business-like approach into top five showdown with Kuemper
(Underwood) -- After a dominant regular season, Underwood football is ready for one of the state's top matchups this Friday. The KMA State Class 1A No. 2 Eagles enter the final week of the regular season at 7-0, outscoring opponents 407-55. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "We're...
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Rock Port snaps skid, looks for two in a row against South Holt
(KMAland) -- Rock Port football snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday with a dominant 56-22 triumph over Southwest Livingston. The Blue Jays (4-3) won for the first time since September 16th, bouncing back from a tight loss to East Atchison and one that got away from them against King City.
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (10/11): Nebraska City's Johnson takes 24th, Auburn's Kirkpatrick 23rd
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood golfers finished up competition at the Class B and C State Tournament on Tuesday. Nebraska City’s Isabelle Johnson had the high finish for the area in the Class B State Tournament, posting a 90 on day two for a two-day total of 187 which placed her 24th.
kmaland.com
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
kmaland.com
Griswold AD Nicklaus recognized by IHSADA
(Griswold) -- Griswold Athletic Director Troy Nicklaus has received the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association's Southwest District Middle School Athletic Director of the Year. With this designation, Nicklaus is eligible as a candidate for the Iowa Middle School AD of the Year. Nicklaus' honor came off the nomination from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/10): Drake draws with Wisconsin
(KMAland) -- Drake grabbed a draw with Wisconsin in regional men’s college soccer on Monday.
kmaland.com
UFR Podcast No. 1552: Mike Jungblut, Nate Mechaelsen
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1552: Monday, October 10th. Recapping the fun weekend of sports, and it's time for Kirk Ferentz to go. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Thanks for a great ride!’: Centennial boys’ golf coach Fee resigns from post
Rick Fee wants to spend more time with his family. The Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf coach resigned from his position, just two days after the season officially ended. “My time now needs to be with my wife and kids as they grow older,” Fee said in a Facebook post on Monday.
kmaland.com
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Fred T. Bartram, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Fred passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Garden View Care Center. Military rites will be accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88.
kmaland.com
Bryan John Price, 61, Jefferson
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 15, 2022. Memorial Contributions may be made, in Bryan’s name,. to University Center for Excellence of Developmental Disabilities, University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to improving the health and independence of people with disabilities and creating a life with opportunities for everyone. Address: 100 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242.
kmaland.com
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
Comments / 0